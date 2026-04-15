@cloudflare/think is an opinionated chat agent base class for Cloudflare Workers. It handles the full chat lifecycle — agentic loop, message persistence, streaming, tool execution, client tools, stream resumption, and extensions — all backed by Durable Object SQLite.

Think works as both a top-level agent (WebSocket chat to browser clients via useAgentChat ) and a sub-agent (RPC streaming from a parent agent via chat() ).

Quick start

Install

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/think @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai @cloudflare/shell zod workers-ai-provider

Server

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" , ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; Explain Code TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" , ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code

That is it. Think handles the WebSocket chat protocol, message persistence, the agentic loop, message sanitization, stream resumption, client tool support, and workspace file tools.

Client

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg . id }> < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === "text" ? < span key = { i }>{ part . text }</ span > : null , )} </ div > ))} < form onSubmit = {( e ) => { e . preventDefault (); const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" ) ; sendMessage ({ text: input . value }); input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Send a message..." /> < button type = "submit" >Send</ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; } Explain Code TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg. id } > < strong > { msg. role } : < / strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === " text " ? < span key = { i } > { part. text } </ span > : null , ) } </ div > )) } < form onSubmit = { (e) => { e . preventDefault () ; const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" , ) as HTMLInputElement ; sendMessage ( { text : input . value } ) ; input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Send a message..." /> < button type = "submit" > Send </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; } Explain Code

Configuration

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-15" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" , "experimental" ], " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "MyAgent" , " name " : "MyAgent" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ], " tag " : "v1" } ] } Explain Code TOML # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-15" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" , "experimental" ] [ ai ] binding = "AI" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "MyAgent" name = "MyAgent" [[ migrations ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ] tag = "v1" Explain Code

Think vs AIChatAgent

Both Think and AIChatAgent extend Agent and speak the same cf_agent_chat_* WebSocket protocol. They serve different goals.

AIChatAgent is a protocol adapter. You override onChatMessage and are responsible for calling streamText , wiring tools, converting messages, and returning a Response . AIChatAgent handles the plumbing — message persistence, streaming, abort, resume — but the LLM call is entirely your concern.

Think is an opinionated framework. It makes decisions for you: getModel() returns the model, getSystemPrompt() or configureSession() sets the prompt, getTools() returns tools. The default onChatMessage runs the complete agentic loop. You override individual pieces, not the whole pipeline.

Concern AIChatAgent Think Minimal subclass ~15 lines (wire streamText + tools + system prompt + response) 3 lines ( getModel() only) Storage Flat SQL table Session: tree-structured messages, context blocks, compaction, FTS5 Regeneration Destructive (old response deleted) Non-destructive branching (old responses preserved) Context management Manual Context blocks with LLM-writable persistent memory Sub-agent RPC Not built in chat() with StreamCallback Programmatic turns saveMessages() saveMessages() + continueLastTurn() Compaction maxPersistedMessages (deletes oldest) Non-destructive summaries via overlays Search Not available FTS5 full-text search per-session and cross-session

When to use AIChatAgent

You need full control over the LLM call (RAG, multi-model, custom streaming)

You want the Response return type for HTTP middleware or testing

return type for HTTP middleware or testing You are building a simple chatbot with no memory requirements

When to use Think

You want to ship fast (3-line subclass with everything wired)

You need persistent memory (context blocks the model can read and write)

You need long conversations (non-destructive compaction)

You need conversation search (FTS5)

You are building a sub-agent system (parent-child RPC with streaming)

You need proactive agents (programmatic turns from scheduled tasks or webhooks)

Configuration overrides

Method / Property Default Description getModel() throws Return the LanguageModel to use getSystemPrompt() "You are a helpful assistant." System prompt (fallback when no context blocks) getTools() {} AI SDK ToolSet for the agentic loop maxSteps 10 Max tool-call rounds per turn configureSession() identity Add context blocks, compaction, search, skills — refer to Sessions messageConcurrency "queue" How overlapping submits behave — refer to Message concurrency waitForMcpConnections false Wait for MCP servers before inference chatRecovery false Wrap turns in runFiber for durable execution

Dynamic configuration

Think accepts a Config type parameter for per-instance typed configuration. Configuration is persisted in SQLite and survives hibernation and restarts.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { const tier = this . getConfig () ?. modelTier ?? "fast" ; const models = { fast : "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" , capable : "@cf/meta/llama-4-scout-17b-16e-instruct" , }; return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( models [ tier ]) ; } } Explain Code TypeScript type MyConfig = { modelTier : "fast" | "capable" ; theme : string }; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env , MyConfig > { getModel () { const tier = this . getConfig () ?. modelTier ?? "fast" ; const models = { fast : "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" , capable : "@cf/meta/llama-4-scout-17b-16e-instruct" , }; return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( models [ tier ]) ; } } Explain Code

Method Description configure(config: Config) Persist a typed configuration object getConfig(): Config | null Read the persisted configuration, or null if never configured

Expose configuration to the client via @callable :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } @ callable () updateConfig ( config ) { this . configure ( config ) ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env , MyConfig > { getModel () { /* ... */ } @ callable () updateConfig ( config : MyConfig ) { this . configure ( config ) ; } } Explain Code

Session integration

Think uses Session for conversation storage. Override configureSession to add persistent memory, compaction, search, and skills:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think , Session } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } configureSession ( session ) { return session . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful coding assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Important facts learned during conversation." , maxTokens : 2000 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Think , Session } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } configureSession ( session : Session ) { return session . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful coding assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Important facts learned during conversation." , maxTokens : 2000 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; } } Explain Code

When configureSession adds context blocks, Think builds the system prompt from those blocks instead of using getSystemPrompt() . Think's this.messages getter reads directly from Session's tree-structured storage.

For the full Session API — context blocks, compaction, search, skills, and multi-session support — refer to the Sessions documentation.

Think provides built-in workspace file tools on every turn, plus integration points for custom tools, code execution, and dynamic extensions.

Tool merge order

On every turn, Think merges tools from multiple sources. Later sources override earlier ones if names collide:

Workspace tools — read , write , edit , list , find , grep , delete (built-in) getTools() — your custom server-side tools Session tools — set_context , load_context , search_context (from configureSession ) Extension tools — tools from loaded extensions (prefixed by extension name) MCP tools — from connected MCP servers Client tools — from the browser (refer to Client tools) Caller tools — from chat() options when used as a sub-agent

Every Think agent gets this.workspace — a virtual filesystem backed by Durable Object SQLite. Workspace tools are automatically available to the model with no configuration.

Tool Description read Read a file's content write Write content to a file (creates parent directories) edit Apply a find-and-replace edit to an existing file (supports fuzzy matching) list List files and directories in a path find Find files matching a glob pattern grep Search file contents by regex or fixed string delete Delete a file or directory

R2 spillover

By default, the workspace stores everything in SQLite. For large files, override workspace to add R2 spillover:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { Workspace } from "@cloudflare/shell" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { workspace = new Workspace ( { sql : this . ctx . storage . sql , r2 : this . env . R2 , name : () => this . name , } ) ; getModel () { /* ... */ } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { Workspace } from "@cloudflare/shell" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { override workspace = new Workspace ( { sql : this . ctx . storage . sql , r2 : this . env . R2 , name : () => this . name , } ) ; getModel () { /* ... */ } } Explain Code

This requires an R2 bucket binding:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " r2_buckets " : [ { " binding " : "R2" , " bucket_name " : "agent-files" } ] } TOML [[ r2_buckets ]] binding = "R2" bucket_name = "agent-files"

Override getTools() to add your own tools. These are standard AI SDK tool() definitions with Zod schemas:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } getTools () { return { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get the current weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () . describe ( "City name" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { const res = await fetch ( `https://api.weather.com/v1/current?q= ${ city } &key= ${ this . env . WEATHER_KEY } ` , ) ; return res . json () ; }, } ) , }; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { tool } from "ai" ; import type { ToolSet } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } getTools () : ToolSet { return { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get the current weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () . describe ( "City name" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { const res = await fetch ( `https://api.weather.com/v1/current?q= ${ city } &key= ${ this . env . WEATHER_KEY } ` , ) ; return res . json () ; }, } ) , }; } } Explain Code

Custom tools are merged with workspace tools automatically. If a custom tool has the same name as a workspace tool, the custom tool wins.

Tool approval

Tools can require user approval before execution using the needsApproval option:

TypeScript getTools (): ToolSet { return { deleteFile : tool ( { description : "Delete a file from the system" , inputSchema : z . object ( { path : z . string () } ) , needsApproval : async ({ path }) => path . startsWith ( "/important/" ) , execute : async ({ path }) => { await this . workspace . rm ( path ) ; return { deleted : path }; }, } ) , }; } Explain Code

When needsApproval returns true , the tool call is sent to the client for approval. The conversation pauses until the client responds with CF_AGENT_TOOL_APPROVAL .

Per-turn tool overrides

The beforeTurn hook can restrict or add tools for a specific turn:

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { return { activeTools : [ "read" , "write" , "getWeather" ] , tools : { emergencyTool : this . createEmergencyTool () }, }; }

activeTools limits which tools the model can call. tools adds extra tools for this turn only (merged on top of existing tools).

Think inherits MCP client support from the Agent base class. MCP tools from connected servers are automatically merged into every turn.

Set waitForMcpConnections to ensure MCP servers are connected before inference runs:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { waitForMcpConnections = true ; // default 10s timeout // or: waitForMcpConnections = { timeout: 5000 }; getModel () { /* ... */ } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { waitForMcpConnections = true ; // default 10s timeout // or: waitForMcpConnections = { timeout: 5000 }; getModel () { /* ... */ } }

Add MCP servers programmatically or via @callable methods:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } @ callable () async addServer ( name , url ) { return await this . addMcpServer ( name , url ) ; } @ callable () async removeServer ( serverId ) { await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } @ callable () async addServer ( name : string , url : string ) { return await this . addMcpServer ( name , url ) ; } @ callable () async removeServer ( serverId : string ) { await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; } } Explain Code

Code execution tool

Let the LLM write and run JavaScript in a sandboxed Worker. Requires @cloudflare/codemode and a worker_loaders binding.

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/codemode

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createExecuteTool } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/execute" ; import { createWorkspaceTools } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/workspace" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } getTools () { return { execute : createExecuteTool ( { tools : createWorkspaceTools ( this . workspace ) , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) , }; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createExecuteTool } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/execute" ; import { createWorkspaceTools } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/workspace" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } getTools () { return { execute : createExecuteTool ( { tools : createWorkspaceTools ( this . workspace ) , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) , }; } } Explain Code

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ] } TOML [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER"

For richer filesystem access, pass a state backend:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createWorkspaceStateBackend } from "@cloudflare/shell" ; createExecuteTool ( { tools : myDomainTools , state : createWorkspaceStateBackend ( this . workspace ) , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ; TypeScript import { createWorkspaceStateBackend } from "@cloudflare/shell" ; createExecuteTool ( { tools : myDomainTools , state : createWorkspaceStateBackend ( this . workspace ) , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ;

Give your agent access to the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) for web page inspection, scraping, screenshots, and debugging. Requires @cloudflare/codemode and a Browser Rendering binding.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createBrowserTools } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/browser" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } getTools () { return { ... createBrowserTools ( { browser : this . env . BROWSER , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) , }; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createBrowserTools } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/browser" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } getTools () { return { ... createBrowserTools ( { browser : this . env . BROWSER , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) , }; } } Explain Code

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " browser " : { " binding " : "BROWSER" }, " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ] } Explain Code TOML [ browser ] binding = "BROWSER" [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER"

This adds two tools:

Tool Description browser_search Query the CDP protocol spec to discover commands, events, and types browser_execute Run CDP commands against a live browser session (screenshots, DOM reads, JS evaluation)

For a custom Chrome endpoint, pass cdpUrl instead of browser :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript createBrowserTools ( { cdpUrl : "http://localhost:9222" , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ; TypeScript createBrowserTools ( { cdpUrl : "http://localhost:9222" , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ;

For the full CDP helper API, refer to Browse the web.

Extensions

Extensions are dynamically loaded sandboxed Workers that add tools at runtime. The LLM can write extension source code, load it, and use the new tools on the next turn.

Extensions require a worker_loaders binding:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { extensionLoader = this . env . LOADER ; getModel () { /* ... */ } } TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { extensionLoader = this . env . LOADER ; getModel () { /* ... */ } }

Static extensions

Define extensions that load at startup:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { extensionLoader = this . env . LOADER ; getModel () { /* ... */ } getExtensions () { return [ { manifest : { name : "math" , version : "1.0.0" , permissions : { network : false }, }, source : `({ tools: { add: { description: "Add two numbers", parameters: { a: { type: "number" }, b: { type: "number" } }, execute: async ({ a, b }) => ({ result: a + b }) } } })` , }, ] ; } } Explain Code TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { extensionLoader = this . env . LOADER ; getModel () { /* ... */ } getExtensions () { return [ { manifest : { name : "math" , version : "1.0.0" , permissions : { network : false }, }, source : `({ tools: { add: { description: "Add two numbers", parameters: { a: { type: "number" }, b: { type: "number" } }, execute: async ({ a, b }) => ({ result: a + b }) } } })` , }, ] ; } } Explain Code

Extension tools are namespaced — a math extension with an add tool becomes math_add in the model's tool set.

LLM-driven extensions

Give the model createExtensionTools so it can load extensions dynamically:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createExtensionTools } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/extensions" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { extensionLoader = this . env . LOADER ; getModel () { /* ... */ } getTools () { return { ... createExtensionTools ( { manager : this . extensionManager } ) , ... this . extensionManager . getTools () , }; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { createExtensionTools } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/extensions" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { extensionLoader = this . env . LOADER ; getModel () { /* ... */ } getTools () { return { ... createExtensionTools ( { manager : this . extensionManager ! } ) , ... this . extensionManager ! . getTools () , }; } } Explain Code

This gives the model two tools:

load_extension — load a new extension from JavaScript source

— load a new extension from JavaScript source list_extensions — list currently loaded extensions

Extension context blocks

Extensions can declare context blocks in their manifest. These are automatically registered with the Session:

TypeScript getExtensions () { return [ { manifest : { name : "notes" , version : "1.0.0" , permissions : { network : false }, context : [ { label : "scratchpad" , description : "Extension scratch space" , maxTokens : 500 }, ] , }, source : `({ tools: { /* ... */ } })` , } ] ; } Explain Code

The context block is registered as notes_scratchpad (namespaced by extension name).

Custom workspace backends

The individual tool factories are exported for use with custom storage backends:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createReadTool , createWriteTool , createEditTool , createListTool , createFindTool , createGrepTool , createDeleteTool , createWorkspaceTools , } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/workspace" ; Explain Code TypeScript import { createReadTool , createWriteTool , createEditTool , createListTool , createFindTool , createGrepTool , createDeleteTool , createWorkspaceTools , } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/workspace" ; Explain Code

Implement the operations interface for your storage backend:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const myReadOps = { readFile : async ( path ) => fetchFromMyStorage ( path ) , stat : async ( path ) => getFileInfo ( path ) , }; const readTool = createReadTool ( { ops : myReadOps } ) ; TypeScript import type { ReadOperations } from "@cloudflare/think/tools/workspace" ; const myReadOps : ReadOperations = { readFile : async ( path ) => fetchFromMyStorage ( path ) , stat : async ( path ) => getFileInfo ( path ) , }; const readTool = createReadTool ( { ops : myReadOps } ) ;

Lifecycle hooks

Think owns the streamText call and provides hooks at each stage of the chat turn. Hooks fire on every turn regardless of entry path — WebSocket chat, sub-agent chat() , saveMessages , and auto-continuation after tool results.

Hook summary

Hook When it fires Return Async configureSession(session) Once during onStart Session yes beforeTurn(ctx) Before streamText TurnConfig or void yes beforeToolCall(ctx) When model calls a tool ToolCallDecision or void yes afterToolCall(ctx) After tool execution void yes onStepFinish(ctx) After each step completes void yes onChunk(ctx) Per streaming chunk void yes onChatResponse(result) After turn completes and message is persisted void yes onChatError(error) On error during a turn error to propagate no

Execution order

For a turn with two tool calls:

configureSession() ← once at startup, not per-turn │ beforeTurn() ← inspect assembled context, override model/tools/prompt │ ┌── streamText ───────────────────────────────────┐ │ onChunk() onChunk() onChunk() ... │ │ │ │ │ beforeToolCall() → tool executes │ │ afterToolCall() │ │ │ │ │ onStepFinish() │ │ │ │ │ onChunk() onChunk() ... │ │ │ │ │ beforeToolCall() → tool executes │ │ afterToolCall() │ │ │ │ │ onStepFinish() │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ │ onChatResponse() ← message persisted, turn lock released Explain Code

beforeTurn

Called before streamText . Receives the fully assembled context — system prompt, converted messages, merged tools, and model. Return a TurnConfig to override any part, or void to accept defaults.

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ): TurnConfig | void | Promise < TurnConfig | void>

TurnContext

Field Type Description system string Assembled system prompt (from context blocks or getSystemPrompt() ) messages ModelMessage[] Assembled model messages (truncated, pruned) tools ToolSet Merged tool set (workspace + getTools + session + MCP + client + caller) model LanguageModel The model from getModel() continuation boolean Whether this is a continuation turn (auto-continue after tool result) body Record<string, unknown> Custom body fields from the client request

TurnConfig

All fields are optional. Return only what you want to change.

Field Type Description model LanguageModel Override the model for this turn system string Override the system prompt messages ModelMessage[] Override the assembled messages tools ToolSet Extra tools to merge (additive) activeTools string[] Limit which tools the model can call toolChoice ToolChoice Force a specific tool call maxSteps number Override maxSteps for this turn providerOptions Record<string, unknown> Provider-specific options

Examples

Switch to a cheaper model for continuation turns:

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { if ( ctx . continuation ) { return { model : this . cheapModel }; } }

Restrict which tools the model can call:

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { return { activeTools : [ "read" , "write" , "getWeather" ] }; }

Add per-turn context from the client body:

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { if ( ctx . body ?. selectedFile ) { return { system : ctx . system + `



User is editing: ${ ctx . body . selectedFile } ` , }; } }

beforeToolCall

Called when the model produces a tool call. Only fires for server-side tools (tools with execute ).

Note beforeToolCall currently fires as an observation hook — after tool execution, via onStepFinish data. The block and substitute actions in ToolCallDecision are defined in the types but are not yet functional. For now, use this hook for logging and analytics.

TypeScript beforeToolCall ( ctx : ToolCallContext ) { console . log ( `Tool called: ${ ctx . toolName } ` , ctx . args ) ; }

Field Type Description toolName string Name of the tool being called args Record<string, unknown> Arguments the model provided

afterToolCall

Called after a tool executes.

TypeScript afterToolCall ( ctx : ToolCallResultContext ) { this . env . ANALYTICS . writeDataPoint ( { blobs : [ ctx . toolName ] , doubles : [ JSON . stringify ( ctx . result ) . length ] , } ) ; }

Field Type Description toolName string Name of the tool that was called args Record<string, unknown> Arguments the tool was called with result unknown The result returned by the tool

onStepFinish

Called after each step completes in the agentic loop. A step is one streamText iteration — the model generates text, optionally calls tools, and the step ends.

TypeScript onStepFinish ( ctx : StepContext ) { console . log ( `Step ${ ctx . stepType } : ${ ctx . usage . inputTokens } in/ ${ ctx . usage . outputTokens } out` , ) ; }

Field Type Description stepType "initial" | "continue" | "tool-result" Why the step ran text string Text generated in this step toolCalls unknown[] Tool calls made toolResults unknown[] Tool results received finishReason string Why the step ended usage { inputTokens, outputTokens } Token usage for this step

onChunk

Called for each streaming chunk. High-frequency — fires per token. Use for streaming analytics, progress indicators, or token counting. Observational only.

onChatResponse

Called after a chat turn completes and the assistant message has been persisted. The turn lock is released before this hook runs, so it is safe to call saveMessages or other methods from inside.

Fires for all turn completion paths: WebSocket, sub-agent RPC, saveMessages , and auto-continuation.

TypeScript onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { if ( result . status === "completed" ) { console . log ( `Turn ${ result . requestId } : ${ result . message . parts . length } parts` ) ; } }

Field Type Description message UIMessage The persisted assistant message requestId string Unique ID for this turn continuation boolean Whether this was a continuation turn status "completed" | "error" | "aborted" How the turn ended error string? Error message (when status is "error" )

onChatError

Called when an error occurs during a chat turn. Return the error to propagate it, or return a different error. The partial assistant message (if any) is persisted before this hook fires.

TypeScript onChatError ( error : unknown ) { console . error ( "Chat turn failed:" , error ) ; return new Error ( "Something went wrong. Please try again." ) ; }

Think supports tools that execute in the browser. The client sends tool schemas in the chat request body, Think merges them with server tools, and when the LLM calls a client tool, the call is routed to the client for execution.

On the client, pass clientTools to useAgentChat :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , clientTools : { getUserTimezone : { description : "Get the user's timezone from their browser" , parameters : {}, execute : async () => { return Intl . DateTimeFormat () . resolvedOptions () . timeZone ; }, }, getClipboard : { description : "Read text from the user's clipboard" , parameters : {}, execute : async () => { return navigator . clipboard . readText () ; }, }, }, } ) ; Explain Code TypeScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , clientTools : { getUserTimezone : { description : "Get the user's timezone from their browser" , parameters : {}, execute : async () => { return Intl . DateTimeFormat () . resolvedOptions () . timeZone ; }, }, getClipboard : { description : "Read text from the user's clipboard" , parameters : {}, execute : async () => { return navigator . clipboard . readText () ; }, }, }, } ) ; Explain Code

Client tools are tools without an execute function on the server — they only have a schema. When the LLM produces a tool call for one, Think routes it to the client.

Approval flow

Handle approvals on the client with onToolCall :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , sendMessage , addToolResult } = useAgentChat ( { agent , onToolCall : ({ toolCall }) => { if ( toolCall . toolName === "read" ) { return { approve : true }; } // Others go through the UI approval flow }, } ) ; TypeScript const { messages , sendMessage , addToolResult } = useAgentChat ( { agent , onToolCall : ({ toolCall }) => { if ( toolCall . toolName === "read" ) { return { approve : true }; } // Others go through the UI approval flow }, } ) ;

After a client tool result is received, Think automatically continues the conversation without a new user message. The continuation turn has continuation: true in the TurnContext , which you can use in beforeTurn to adjust model or tool selection.

Message concurrency

The messageConcurrency property controls how overlapping user submits behave when a chat turn is already active.

Strategy Behavior "queue" Queue every submit and process them in order. Default. "latest" Keep only the latest overlapping submit. "merge" All overlapping user messages remain in history; the model sees them all in one turn. "drop" Ignore overlapping submits entirely. Messages are not persisted. { strategy: "debounce", debounceMs?: number } Trailing-edge latest with a quiet window (default 750ms).

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class SearchAgent extends Think { messageConcurrency = "latest" ; getModel () { /* ... */ } } TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import type { MessageConcurrency } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class SearchAgent extends Think < Env > { override messageConcurrency : MessageConcurrency = "latest" ; getModel () { /* ... */ } }

Multi-tab broadcast

Think broadcasts streaming responses to all connected WebSocket clients. When multiple browser tabs are connected to the same agent, all tabs see the streamed response in real time. Tool call states (pending, result, approval) are broadcast to all tabs.

Sub-agent RPC and programmatic turns

Think works as both a top-level agent and a sub-agent. When used as a sub-agent, the chat() method runs a full turn and streams events via a callback.

chat

TypeScript async chat ( userMessage : string | UIMessage , callback : StreamCallback , options ?: ChatOptions , ): Promise <void>

StreamCallback

Method When it fires onEvent(json) For each streaming chunk (JSON-serialized UIMessageChunk ) onDone() After the turn completes and the assistant message is persisted onError(error) On error during the turn (if not provided, the error is thrown)

ChatOptions

Field Description signal AbortSignal to cancel the turn mid-stream tools Extra tools to merge for this turn (highest merge priority)

Example: parent calling a child

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class ParentAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } async delegateToChild ( task ) { const child = await this . subAgent ( ChildAgent , "child-1" ) ; const chunks = [] ; await child . chat ( task , { onEvent : ( json ) => { chunks . push ( json ) ; }, onDone : () => { console . log ( "Child completed" ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "Child failed:" , error ) ; }, } ) ; return chunks ; } } export class ChildAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } getSystemPrompt () { return "You are a research assistant. Analyze data and report findings." ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class ParentAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } async delegateToChild ( task : string ) { const child = await this . subAgent ( ChildAgent , "child-1" ) ; const chunks : string [] = [] ; await child . chat ( task , { onEvent : ( json ) => { chunks . push ( json ) ; }, onDone : () => { console . log ( "Child completed" ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "Child failed:" , error ) ; }, } ) ; return chunks ; } } export class ChildAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } getSystemPrompt () { return "You are a research assistant. Analyze data and report findings." ; } } Explain Code

The tools option adds tools for this turn only, with the highest merge priority:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; await child . chat ( "Summarize the report" , callback , { tools : { fetchReport : tool ( { description : "Fetch the report data" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , execute : async () => this . getReportData () , } ) , }, } ) ; Explain Code TypeScript import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; await child . chat ( "Summarize the report" , callback , { tools : { fetchReport : tool ( { description : "Fetch the report data" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , execute : async () => this . getReportData () , } ) , }, } ) ; Explain Code

Aborting a sub-agent turn

Pass an AbortSignal to cancel mid-stream. When aborted, the partial assistant message is still persisted.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const controller = new AbortController () ; setTimeout ( () => controller . abort () , 30_000 ) ; await child . chat ( "Long analysis task" , callback , { signal : controller . signal , } ) ; TypeScript const controller = new AbortController () ; setTimeout ( () => controller . abort () , 30_000 ) ; await child . chat ( "Long analysis task" , callback , { signal : controller . signal , } ) ;

saveMessages

Inject messages and trigger a model turn without a WebSocket connection. Use for scheduled responses, webhook-triggered turns, proactive agents, or chaining from onChatResponse .

TypeScript async saveMessages ( messages : | UIMessage [] | ( ( current : UIMessage [] ) => UIMessage [] | Promise < UIMessage [] > ) , ): Promise < SaveMessagesResult >

Returns { requestId, status } where status is "completed" or "skipped" .

Static messages

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Time for your daily summary." } ] , }, ]) ; TypeScript await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Time for your daily summary." } ] , }, ]) ;

Function form

When multiple saveMessages calls queue up, the function form runs with the latest messages when the turn actually starts:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . saveMessages ( ( current ) => [ ... current , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Continue your analysis." } ] , }, ]) ; TypeScript await this . saveMessages ( ( current ) => [ ... current , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Continue your analysis." } ] , }, ]) ;

Scheduled responses

Trigger a turn from a cron schedule:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } async onScheduled () { await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Generate the daily report." } ] , }, ]) ; } } Explain Code TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } async onScheduled () { await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Generate the daily report." } ] , }, ]) ; } } Explain Code

Chaining from onChatResponse

Start a follow-up turn after the current one completes:

TypeScript async onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { if ( result . status === "completed" && this . needsFollowUp ( result . message )) { await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Now summarize what you found." } ] , } ]) ; } }

continueLastTurn

Resume the last assistant turn without injecting a new user message. Useful after tool results are received or after recovery from an interruption.

TypeScript protected async continueLastTurn ( body ?: Record < string , unknown > , ): Promise < SaveMessagesResult >

Returns { requestId, status: "skipped" } if the last message is not an assistant message. The optional body parameter overrides the stored body for this continuation.

Chat recovery

Think can wrap chat turns in Durable Object fibers for durable execution. When a DO is evicted mid-turn, the turn can be recovered on restart.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { chatRecovery = true ; getModel () { /* ... */ } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { chatRecovery = true ; getModel () { /* ... */ } }

When chatRecovery is true , all four turn paths (WebSocket, auto-continuation, saveMessages , continueLastTurn ) are wrapped in runFiber .

onChatRecovery

When an interrupted chat fiber is detected after DO restart, Think calls onChatRecovery :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { chatRecovery = true ; getModel () { /* ... */ } onChatRecovery ( ctx ) { console . log ( `Recovering turn ${ ctx . requestId } , partial: ${ ctx . partialText . length } chars` , ) ; return { persist : true , continue : true , }; } } Explain Code TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { chatRecovery = true ; getModel () { /* ... */ } onChatRecovery ( ctx : ChatRecoveryContext ) { console . log ( `Recovering turn ${ ctx . requestId } , partial: ${ ctx . partialText . length } chars` , ) ; return { persist : true , continue : true , }; } } Explain Code

ChatRecoveryContext

Field Type Description streamId string The stream ID of the interrupted turn requestId string The request ID of the interrupted turn partialText string Text generated before the interruption partialParts MessagePart[] Parts accumulated before the interruption recoveryData unknown | null Data from this.stash() during the turn messages UIMessage[] Current conversation history lastBody Record<string, unknown>? Body from the interrupted turn lastClientTools ClientToolSchema[]? Client tools from the interrupted turn

ChatRecoveryOptions

Field Type Description persist boolean? Whether to persist the partial assistant message continue boolean? Whether to auto-continue with a new turn

With persist: true , the partial message is saved. With continue: true , Think calls continueLastTurn() after the agent reaches a stable state.

Stability detection

Think provides methods to check if the agent is in a stable state — no pending tool results, no pending approvals, no active turns.

hasPendingInteraction

Returns true if any assistant message has pending tool calls (tools without results or pending approvals).

TypeScript protected hasPendingInteraction (): boolean

waitUntilStable

Returns a promise that resolves to true when the agent reaches a stable state, or false if the timeout is exceeded.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( stable ) { await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Now that you are done, summarize." } ] , }, ]) ; } Explain Code TypeScript const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( stable ) { await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Now that you are done, summarize." } ] , }, ]) ; } Explain Code

Package exports

Export Description @cloudflare/think Think , Session , Workspace — main class and re-exports @cloudflare/think/tools/workspace createWorkspaceTools() — for custom storage backends @cloudflare/think/tools/execute createExecuteTool() — sandboxed code execution via codemode @cloudflare/think/tools/extensions createExtensionTools() — LLM-driven extension loading @cloudflare/think/extensions ExtensionManager , HostBridgeLoopback — extension runtime

Peer dependencies

Package Required Notes agents yes Cloudflare Agents SDK ai yes Vercel AI SDK v6 zod yes Schema validation (v4) @cloudflare/shell yes Workspace filesystem @cloudflare/codemode optional For createExecuteTool

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