Think
@cloudflare/think is an opinionated chat agent base class for Cloudflare Workers. It handles the full chat lifecycle — agentic loop, message persistence, streaming, tool execution, client tools, stream resumption, and extensions — all backed by Durable Object SQLite.
Think works as both a top-level agent (WebSocket chat to browser clients via
useAgentChat) and a sub-agent (RPC streaming from a parent agent via
chat()).
That is it. Think handles the WebSocket chat protocol, message persistence, the agentic loop, message sanitization, stream resumption, client tool support, and workspace file tools.
Both Think and
AIChatAgent extend
Agent and speak the same
cf_agent_chat_* WebSocket protocol. They serve different goals.
AIChatAgent is a protocol adapter. You override
onChatMessage and are responsible for calling
streamText, wiring tools, converting messages, and returning a
Response. AIChatAgent handles the plumbing — message persistence, streaming, abort, resume — but the LLM call is entirely your concern.
Think is an opinionated framework. It makes decisions for you:
getModel() returns the model,
getSystemPrompt() or
configureSession() sets the prompt,
getTools() returns tools. The default
onChatMessage runs the complete agentic loop. You override individual pieces, not the whole pipeline.
|Concern
|AIChatAgent
|Think
|Minimal subclass
|~15 lines (wire
streamText + tools + system prompt + response)
|3 lines (
getModel() only)
|Storage
|Flat SQL table
|Session: tree-structured messages, context blocks, compaction, FTS5
|Regeneration
|Destructive (old response deleted)
|Non-destructive branching (old responses preserved)
|Context management
|Manual
|Context blocks with LLM-writable persistent memory
|Sub-agent RPC
|Not built in
chat() with
StreamCallback
|Programmatic turns
saveMessages()
saveMessages() +
continueLastTurn()
|Compaction
maxPersistedMessages (deletes oldest)
|Non-destructive summaries via overlays
|Search
|Not available
|FTS5 full-text search per-session and cross-session
- You need full control over the LLM call (RAG, multi-model, custom streaming)
- You want the
Responsereturn type for HTTP middleware or testing
- You are building a simple chatbot with no memory requirements
- You want to ship fast (3-line subclass with everything wired)
- You need persistent memory (context blocks the model can read and write)
- You need long conversations (non-destructive compaction)
- You need conversation search (FTS5)
- You are building a sub-agent system (parent-child RPC with streaming)
- You need proactive agents (programmatic turns from scheduled tasks or webhooks)
|Method / Property
|Default
|Description
getModel()
|throws
|Return the
LanguageModel to use
getSystemPrompt()
"You are a helpful assistant."
|System prompt (fallback when no context blocks)
getTools()
{}
|AI SDK
ToolSet for the agentic loop
maxSteps
10
|Max tool-call rounds per turn
configureSession()
|identity
|Add context blocks, compaction, search, skills — refer to Sessions
messageConcurrency
"queue"
|How overlapping submits behave — refer to Message concurrency
waitForMcpConnections
false
|Wait for MCP servers before inference
chatRecovery
false
|Wrap turns in
runFiber for durable execution
Think accepts a
Config type parameter for per-instance typed configuration. Configuration is persisted in SQLite and survives hibernation and restarts.
|Method
|Description
configure(config: Config)
|Persist a typed configuration object
getConfig(): Config | null
|Read the persisted configuration, or null if never configured
Expose configuration to the client via
@callable:
Think uses Session for conversation storage. Override
configureSession to add persistent memory, compaction, search, and skills:
When
configureSession adds context blocks, Think builds the system prompt from those blocks instead of using
getSystemPrompt(). Think's
this.messages getter reads directly from Session's tree-structured storage.
For the full Session API — context blocks, compaction, search, skills, and multi-session support — refer to the Sessions documentation.
Think provides built-in workspace file tools on every turn, plus integration points for custom tools, code execution, and dynamic extensions.
On every turn, Think merges tools from multiple sources. Later sources override earlier ones if names collide:
- Workspace tools —
read,
write,
edit,
list,
find,
grep,
delete(built-in)
getTools()— your custom server-side tools
- Session tools —
set_context,
load_context,
search_context(from
configureSession)
- Extension tools — tools from loaded extensions (prefixed by extension name)
- MCP tools — from connected MCP servers
- Client tools — from the browser (refer to Client tools)
- Caller tools — from
chat()options when used as a sub-agent
Every Think agent gets
this.workspace — a virtual filesystem backed by Durable Object SQLite. Workspace tools are automatically available to the model with no configuration.
|Tool
|Description
read
|Read a file's content
write
|Write content to a file (creates parent directories)
edit
|Apply a find-and-replace edit to an existing file (supports fuzzy matching)
list
|List files and directories in a path
find
|Find files matching a glob pattern
grep
|Search file contents by regex or fixed string
delete
|Delete a file or directory
By default, the workspace stores everything in SQLite. For large files, override
workspace to add R2 spillover:
This requires an R2 bucket binding:
Override
getTools() to add your own tools. These are standard AI SDK
tool() definitions with Zod schemas:
Custom tools are merged with workspace tools automatically. If a custom tool has the same name as a workspace tool, the custom tool wins.
Tools can require user approval before execution using the
needsApproval option:
When
needsApproval returns
true, the tool call is sent to the client for approval. The conversation pauses until the client responds with
CF_AGENT_TOOL_APPROVAL.
The
beforeTurn hook can restrict or add tools for a specific turn:
activeTools limits which tools the model can call.
tools adds extra tools for this turn only (merged on top of existing tools).
Think inherits MCP client support from the
Agent base class. MCP tools from connected servers are automatically merged into every turn.
Set
waitForMcpConnections to ensure MCP servers are connected before inference runs:
Add MCP servers programmatically or via
@callable methods:
Let the LLM write and run JavaScript in a sandboxed Worker. Requires
@cloudflare/codemode and a
worker_loaders binding.
For richer filesystem access, pass a
state backend:
Give your agent access to the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) for web page inspection, scraping, screenshots, and debugging. Requires
@cloudflare/codemode and a Browser Rendering binding.
This adds two tools:
|Tool
|Description
browser_search
|Query the CDP protocol spec to discover commands, events, and types
browser_execute
|Run CDP commands against a live browser session (screenshots, DOM reads, JS evaluation)
For a custom Chrome endpoint, pass
cdpUrl instead of
browser:
For the full CDP helper API, refer to Browse the web.
Extensions are dynamically loaded sandboxed Workers that add tools at runtime. The LLM can write extension source code, load it, and use the new tools on the next turn.
Extensions require a
worker_loaders binding:
Define extensions that load at startup:
Extension tools are namespaced — a
math extension with an
add tool becomes
math_add in the model's tool set.
Give the model
createExtensionTools so it can load extensions dynamically:
This gives the model two tools:
load_extension— load a new extension from JavaScript source
list_extensions— list currently loaded extensions
Extensions can declare context blocks in their manifest. These are automatically registered with the Session:
The context block is registered as
notes_scratchpad (namespaced by extension name).
The individual tool factories are exported for use with custom storage backends:
Implement the operations interface for your storage backend:
Think owns the
streamText call and provides hooks at each stage of the chat turn. Hooks fire on every turn regardless of entry path — WebSocket chat, sub-agent
chat(),
saveMessages, and auto-continuation after tool results.
|Hook
|When it fires
|Return
|Async
configureSession(session)
|Once during
onStart
Session
|yes
beforeTurn(ctx)
|Before
streamText
TurnConfig or void
|yes
beforeToolCall(ctx)
|When model calls a tool
ToolCallDecision or void
|yes
afterToolCall(ctx)
|After tool execution
|void
|yes
onStepFinish(ctx)
|After each step completes
|void
|yes
onChunk(ctx)
|Per streaming chunk
|void
|yes
onChatResponse(result)
|After turn completes and message is persisted
|void
|yes
onChatError(error)
|On error during a turn
|error to propagate
|no
For a turn with two tool calls:
Called before
streamText. Receives the fully assembled context — system prompt, converted messages, merged tools, and model. Return a
TurnConfig to override any part, or void to accept defaults.
|Field
|Type
|Description
system
string
|Assembled system prompt (from context blocks or
getSystemPrompt())
messages
ModelMessage[]
|Assembled model messages (truncated, pruned)
tools
ToolSet
|Merged tool set (workspace + getTools + session + MCP + client + caller)
model
LanguageModel
|The model from
getModel()
continuation
boolean
|Whether this is a continuation turn (auto-continue after tool result)
body
Record<string, unknown>
|Custom body fields from the client request
All fields are optional. Return only what you want to change.
|Field
|Type
|Description
model
LanguageModel
|Override the model for this turn
system
string
|Override the system prompt
messages
ModelMessage[]
|Override the assembled messages
tools
ToolSet
|Extra tools to merge (additive)
activeTools
string[]
|Limit which tools the model can call
toolChoice
ToolChoice
|Force a specific tool call
maxSteps
number
|Override
maxSteps for this turn
providerOptions
Record<string, unknown>
|Provider-specific options
Switch to a cheaper model for continuation turns:
Restrict which tools the model can call:
Add per-turn context from the client body:
Called when the model produces a tool call. Only fires for server-side tools (tools with
execute).
|Field
|Type
|Description
toolName
string
|Name of the tool being called
args
Record<string, unknown>
|Arguments the model provided
Called after a tool executes.
|Field
|Type
|Description
toolName
string
|Name of the tool that was called
args
Record<string, unknown>
|Arguments the tool was called with
result
unknown
|The result returned by the tool
Called after each step completes in the agentic loop. A step is one
streamText iteration — the model generates text, optionally calls tools, and the step ends.
|Field
|Type
|Description
stepType
"initial" | "continue" | "tool-result"
|Why the step ran
text
string
|Text generated in this step
toolCalls
unknown[]
|Tool calls made
toolResults
unknown[]
|Tool results received
finishReason
string
|Why the step ended
usage
{ inputTokens, outputTokens }
|Token usage for this step
Called for each streaming chunk. High-frequency — fires per token. Use for streaming analytics, progress indicators, or token counting. Observational only.
Called after a chat turn completes and the assistant message has been persisted. The turn lock is released before this hook runs, so it is safe to call
saveMessages or other methods from inside.
Fires for all turn completion paths: WebSocket, sub-agent RPC,
saveMessages, and auto-continuation.
|Field
|Type
|Description
message
UIMessage
|The persisted assistant message
requestId
string
|Unique ID for this turn
continuation
boolean
|Whether this was a continuation turn
status
"completed" | "error" | "aborted"
|How the turn ended
error
string?
|Error message (when
status is
"error")
Called when an error occurs during a chat turn. Return the error to propagate it, or return a different error. The partial assistant message (if any) is persisted before this hook fires.
Think supports tools that execute in the browser. The client sends tool schemas in the chat request body, Think merges them with server tools, and when the LLM calls a client tool, the call is routed to the client for execution.
On the client, pass
clientTools to
useAgentChat:
Client tools are tools without an
execute function on the server — they only have a schema. When the LLM produces a tool call for one, Think routes it to the client.
Handle approvals on the client with
onToolCall:
After a client tool result is received, Think automatically continues the conversation without a new user message. The continuation turn has
continuation: true in the
TurnContext, which you can use in
beforeTurn to adjust model or tool selection.
The
messageConcurrency property controls how overlapping user submits behave when a chat turn is already active.
|Strategy
|Behavior
"queue"
|Queue every submit and process them in order. Default.
"latest"
|Keep only the latest overlapping submit.
"merge"
|All overlapping user messages remain in history; the model sees them all in one turn.
"drop"
|Ignore overlapping submits entirely. Messages are not persisted.
{ strategy: "debounce", debounceMs?: number }
|Trailing-edge latest with a quiet window (default 750ms).
Think broadcasts streaming responses to all connected WebSocket clients. When multiple browser tabs are connected to the same agent, all tabs see the streamed response in real time. Tool call states (pending, result, approval) are broadcast to all tabs.
Think works as both a top-level agent and a sub-agent. When used as a sub-agent, the
chat() method runs a full turn and streams events via a callback.
|Method
|When it fires
onEvent(json)
|For each streaming chunk (JSON-serialized
UIMessageChunk)
onDone()
|After the turn completes and the assistant message is persisted
onError(error)
|On error during the turn (if not provided, the error is thrown)
|Field
|Description
signal
AbortSignal to cancel the turn mid-stream
tools
|Extra tools to merge for this turn (highest merge priority)
The
tools option adds tools for this turn only, with the highest merge priority:
Pass an
AbortSignal to cancel mid-stream. When aborted, the partial assistant message is still persisted.
Inject messages and trigger a model turn without a WebSocket connection. Use for scheduled responses, webhook-triggered turns, proactive agents, or chaining from
onChatResponse.
Returns
{ requestId, status } where
status is
"completed" or
"skipped".
When multiple
saveMessages calls queue up, the function form runs with the latest messages when the turn actually starts:
Trigger a turn from a cron schedule:
Start a follow-up turn after the current one completes:
Resume the last assistant turn without injecting a new user message. Useful after tool results are received or after recovery from an interruption.
Returns
{ requestId, status: "skipped" } if the last message is not an assistant message. The optional
body parameter overrides the stored body for this continuation.
Think can wrap chat turns in Durable Object fibers for durable execution. When a DO is evicted mid-turn, the turn can be recovered on restart.
When
chatRecovery is
true, all four turn paths (WebSocket, auto-continuation,
saveMessages,
continueLastTurn) are wrapped in
runFiber.
When an interrupted chat fiber is detected after DO restart, Think calls
onChatRecovery:
|Field
|Type
|Description
streamId
string
|The stream ID of the interrupted turn
requestId
string
|The request ID of the interrupted turn
partialText
string
|Text generated before the interruption
partialParts
MessagePart[]
|Parts accumulated before the interruption
recoveryData
unknown | null
|Data from
this.stash() during the turn
messages
UIMessage[]
|Current conversation history
lastBody
Record<string, unknown>?
|Body from the interrupted turn
lastClientTools
ClientToolSchema[]?
|Client tools from the interrupted turn
|Field
|Type
|Description
persist
boolean?
|Whether to persist the partial assistant message
continue
boolean?
|Whether to auto-continue with a new turn
With
persist: true, the partial message is saved. With
continue: true, Think calls
continueLastTurn() after the agent reaches a stable state.
Think provides methods to check if the agent is in a stable state — no pending tool results, no pending approvals, no active turns.
Returns
true if any assistant message has pending tool calls (tools without results or pending approvals).
Returns a promise that resolves to
true when the agent reaches a stable state, or
false if the timeout is exceeded.
|Export
|Description
@cloudflare/think
Think,
Session,
Workspace — main class and re-exports
@cloudflare/think/tools/workspace
createWorkspaceTools() — for custom storage backends
@cloudflare/think/tools/execute
createExecuteTool() — sandboxed code execution via codemode
@cloudflare/think/tools/extensions
createExtensionTools() — LLM-driven extension loading
@cloudflare/think/extensions
ExtensionManager,
HostBridgeLoopback — extension runtime
|Package
|Required
|Notes
agents
|yes
|Cloudflare Agents SDK
ai
|yes
|Vercel AI SDK v6
zod
|yes
|Schema validation (v4)
@cloudflare/shell
|yes
|Workspace filesystem
@cloudflare/codemode
|optional
|For
createExecuteTool
- Sessions — context blocks, compaction, search, multi-session (the storage layer Think builds on)
- Sub-agents —
subAgent(),
abortSubAgent(),
deleteSubAgent()(the base Agent methods for spawning children)
- Chat agents —
AIChatAgentfor when you need full control over the LLM call
- Long-running agents — sub-agent delegation patterns for multi-week agent lifetimes
- Durable execution —
runFiber()and crash recovery (used by
chatRecovery)
- Browse the web — full CDP helper API reference