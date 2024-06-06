Build AI Applications

Build and deploy ambitious AI applications to Cloudflare’s global network. For more Cloudflare video content, check out our YouTube channel External link icon Open external link .

​​ Reference architectures

Diagrams, design patterns, and detailed best practices to help you generate solutions with Cloudflare products.

Automatic captioning for video uploads : By integrating automatic speech recognition technology into video platforms, content creators, publishers, and distributors can reach a broader audience, including individuals with hearing impairments or those who prefer to consume content in different languages.

: By integrating automatic speech recognition technology into video platforms, content creators, publishers, and distributors can reach a broader audience, including individuals with hearing impairments or those who prefer to consume content in different languages. Composable AI architecture : The architecture diagram illustrates how AI applications can be built end-to-end on Cloudflare, or single services can be integrated with external infrastructure and services.

: The architecture diagram illustrates how AI applications can be built end-to-end on Cloudflare, or single services can be integrated with external infrastructure and services. Content-based asset creation : Combining text-generation models with text-to-image models can lead to powerful AI systems capable of generating visual content based on input prompts. This integration can be achieved through a collaborative framework where a text-generation model generates prompts for the text-to-image model based on input text.

: Combining text-generation models with text-to-image models can lead to powerful AI systems capable of generating visual content based on input prompts. This integration can be achieved through a collaborative framework where a text-generation model generates prompts for the text-to-image model based on input text. Multi-vendor AI observability and control : By shifting features such as rate limiting, caching, and error handling to the proxy layer, organizations can apply unified configurations across services and inference service providers.

: By shifting features such as rate limiting, caching, and error handling to the proxy layer, organizations can apply unified configurations across services and inference service providers. Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) : Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an innovative approach in natural language processing that integrates retrieval mechanisms with generative models to enhance text generation.

​​ Demo apps

Step-by-step guides to help you build and learn.

​​ Use cases

Explore case studies on AI companies building on Cloudflare External link icon Open external link .

​​ Code examples

Examples ready to copy and paste.

Stream OpenAI API Responses : Use the OpenAI v4 SDK to stream responses from OpenAI.

Cloudflare also offers detailed code examples for various AI models and Model providers.