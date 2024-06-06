Cloudflare Docs
Use cases
Build AI Applications

Build and deploy ambitious AI applications to Cloudflare’s global network.

​​ Reference architectures

Diagrams, design patterns, and detailed best practices to help you generate solutions with Cloudflare products.

  • Automatic captioning for video uploads: By integrating automatic speech recognition technology into video platforms, content creators, publishers, and distributors can reach a broader audience, including individuals with hearing impairments or those who prefer to consume content in different languages.
  • Composable AI architecture: The architecture diagram illustrates how AI applications can be built end-to-end on Cloudflare, or single services can be integrated with external infrastructure and services.
  • Content-based asset creation: Combining text-generation models with text-to-image models can lead to powerful AI systems capable of generating visual content based on input prompts. This integration can be achieved through a collaborative framework where a text-generation model generates prompts for the text-to-image model based on input text.
  • Multi-vendor AI observability and control: By shifting features such as rate limiting, caching, and error handling to the proxy layer, organizations can apply unified configurations across services and inference service providers.
  • Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG): Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an innovative approach in natural language processing that integrates retrieval mechanisms with generative models to enhance text generation.

