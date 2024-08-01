Demo applications and reference architectures
Learn how you can use Queues within your existing application and architecture.
Demos
Explore the following demo applications for Queues.
- Jobs At Conf: A job lisiting website to add jobs you find at in-person conferences. Built with Cloudflare Pages, R2, D1, Queues, and Workers AI.
- Wildebeest: Wildebeest is an ActivityPub and Mastodon-compatible server whose goal is to allow anyone to operate their Fediverse server and identity on their domain without needing to keep infrastructure, with minimal setup and maintenance, and running in minutes.
Reference architectures
Explore the following reference architectures that use Queues:
- Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG): Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an innovative approach in natural language processing that integrates retrieval mechanisms with generative models to enhance text generation.
- Serverless ETL pipelines: Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) pipelines are a cornerstone in the realm of data engineering, facilitating the seamless flow of data from its raw state to a structured, usable format. ETL pipelines are instrumental in the data processing journey, particularly in scenarios where data needs to be collected, cleansed, and transformed before being loaded into a target destination.