    Demo applications and reference architectures

    Learn how you can use Queues within your existing application and architecture.

    ​​ Demos

    Explore the following demo applications for Queues.

    ​​ Reference architectures

    Explore the following reference architectures that use Queues:

    • Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG): Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an innovative approach in natural language processing that integrates retrieval mechanisms with generative models to enhance text generation.
    • Serverless ETL pipelines: Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) pipelines are a cornerstone in the realm of data engineering, facilitating the seamless flow of data from its raw state to a structured, usable format. ETL pipelines are instrumental in the data processing journey, particularly in scenarios where data needs to be collected, cleansed, and transformed before being loaded into a target destination.