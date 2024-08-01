Demo applications and reference architectures

Learn how you can use Queues within your existing application and architecture.

Explore the following demo applications for Queues.

Jobs At Conf External link icon Open external link : A job lisiting website to add jobs you find at in-person conferences. Built with Cloudflare Pages, R2, D1, Queues, and Workers AI.

: A job lisiting website to add jobs you find at in-person conferences. Built with Cloudflare Pages, R2, D1, Queues, and Workers AI. Wildebeest External link icon Open external link : Wildebeest is an ActivityPub and Mastodon-compatible server whose goal is to allow anyone to operate their Fediverse server and identity on their domain without needing to keep infrastructure, with minimal setup and maintenance, and running in minutes.

​​ Reference architectures

Explore the following reference architectures that use Queues: