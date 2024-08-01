Demos applications and reference architectures
Learn how you can use Images within your existing architecture.
Demos
Explore the following demo applications for Images.
- Wildebeest: Wildebeest is an ActivityPub and Mastodon-compatible server whose goal is to allow anyone to operate their Fediverse server and identity on their domain without needing to keep infrastructure, with minimal setup and maintenance, and running in minutes.
Reference architectures
Explore the following reference architectures that use Images:
- Fullstack Applications: Full-stack web applications leverage a combination of frontend and backend technologies, collectively forming a stack that powers the entire application. This technology stack encompasses various tools, frameworks, and languages, each serving a specific purpose within the development ecosystem.
- Optimizing Image Delivery with Cloudflare Image Resizing and R2: Optimizing image delivery for websites is crucial for enhancing user experience. Since images often represent the largest portion of a website’s data, they significantly affect page load times, search engine rankings, delivery costs, and overall performance. This reference architecture diagram will guide you through a straightforward, scalable, and high-performance solution. By simply adjusting the URL string to specify image size and quality, you can cache and deliver the optimized image to any …