HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS)

HSTS protects HTTPS web servers from downgrade attacks. These attacks redirect web browsers from an HTTPS web server to an attacker-controlled server, allowing bad actors to compromise user data and cookies.

HSTS adds an HTTP header that directs compliant web browsers to:

Transform HTTP links to HTTPS links

Prevent users from bypassing SSL browser warnings

Before enabling HSTS, review the requirements.

For more background information on HSTS, see the introductory blog post External link icon Open external link.

In order for HSTS to work as expected, you need to:

Have enabled HTTPS before HSTS so browsers can accept your HSTS settings

Keep HTTPS enabled so visitors can access your site

Once you enabled HSTS, avoid the following actions to ensure visitors can still access your site:

Changing your DNS records from Proxied to DNS only External link icon Open external link

Pausing Cloudflare External link icon Open external link on your site

on your site Pointing your nameservers away from Cloudflare

Redirecting HTTPS to HTTP

Disabling SSL (invalid or expired certificates or certificates with mismatched host names)

If you remove HTTPS before disabling HSTS or before waiting for the duration of the original Max Age Header specified in your Cloudflare HSTS configuration, your website becomes inaccessible to visitors for the duration of the Max Age Header or until you enable HTTPS.

​ Enable HSTS

To enable HSTS for your website:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account. Select your website. Go to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), click Enable HSTS. Read the dialog and click I understand. Click Next. Configure the HSTS settings . Click Save.

​ Disable HSTS

To disable HSTS on your website:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account. Select your website. Go to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), click Enable HSTS. Set the Max Age Header to 0 (Disable). If you previously enabled the No-Sniff header and want to remove it, set it to Off. Click Save.

​ Configuration settings

Name Required Description Options Enable HSTS (Strict-Transport-Security) Yes Serves HSTS headers to browsers for all HTTPS requests. Off / On Max Age Header (max-age) Yes Specifies duration for a browser HSTS policy and requires HTTPS on your website. Disable, or a range from 1 to 12 months Apply HSTS policy to subdomains (includeSubDomains) No Applies the HSTS policy from a parent domain to subdomains. Subdomains are inaccessible if they do not support HTTPS. Off / On Preload No Permits browsers to automatically preload HSTS configuration. Prevents an attacker from downgrading a first request form HTTPS to HTTP. Preload can make a website without HTTPS completely inaccessible. Off / On No-Sniff Header No Sends the X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff header to prevent Internet Explorer and Chrome from automatically detecting a content type other than those explicitly specified by the Content-Type header. Off / On