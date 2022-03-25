Additional options
Once you set up SSL/TLS on your application, you can adjust the following settings in SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates:
- Always Use HTTPS
: Always Use HTTPS redirects all
httprequests to
httpsfor all subdomains and hosts in your application.
- HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) : HSTS protects HTTPS web servers from downgrade attacks. These attacks redirect web browsers from an HTTPS web server to an attacker-controlled server, allowing bad actors to compromise user data and cookies.
- Minimum TLS Version : Minimum TLS Version only allows HTTPS connections from visitors that support the selected TLS protocol version or newer.
- Opportunistic Encryption : Opportunistic Encryption allows browsers to access HTTP URIs over an encrypted TLS channel. It’s not a substitute for HTTPS, but provides additional security for otherwise vulnerable requests.
- TLS 1.3 : TLS 1.3 enables the latest version of the TLS protocol (when supported) for improved security and performance.
- Automatic HTTPS Rewrites
: Automatic HTTPS Rewrites prevents end users from seeing “mixed content” errors by rewriting URLs from
httpto
httpsfor resources or links on your web site that can be served with HTTPS.
- Certificate Transparency Monitoring : Certificate Transparency Monitoring sends you emails when certificates — including backup certificates — are issued for your domain. This feature is in public beta and is opt-in.
- Certificate Signing Requests (CSR) : Generate a Certificate Signing Request (CSR) to get a custom certificate from the Certificate Authority (CA) of your choice while maintaining control of the private key on Cloudflare. The private key associated with the CSR will be generated by Cloudflare and will never leave our network.