Always Use HTTPS

Always Use HTTPS redirects all http requests to https for all subdomain and hosts in your application.

​ How to redirect all visitors to HTTPS/SSL

You can redirect your domain visitors to HTTPS through SSL/TLS or Page Rules, depending on if you want to redirect traffic for all subdomains or only specific subdomains. While protecting your site via Cloudflare, it is not recommended to perform redirects at your origin web server, as this can cause redirect loop errors External link icon Open external link.

To redirect traffic for all subdomains and hosts in your domain:

Log into your Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link and go to a specific domain. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. For Always Use HTTPS, switch the toggle to On.

The Always Use HTTPS action will only appear if your zone has an active Cloudflare SSL certificate.

​ Page Rules

If you only want specific subdomains redirected to HTTPS, redirect on a URL basis using Cloudflare Page Rules External link icon Open external link.

Navigate to Rules > Page Rules > Create Page Rules Enter the URL, for example http://example.com/* Choose Forwarding URL from the drop down menu. Click Select Status Code and choose 301 (Permanent Redirect) or 302 (Temporary Redirect). Enter the destination URL ( https://www.example.com/$1 ).

This rule will redirect requests for the example.com root domain to the www.example.com External link icon Open external link subdomain while preserving the URL directory.