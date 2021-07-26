Client certificates
Use Cloudflare public key infrastructure (PKI) to create client certificates. You can use these certificates with Cloudflare API Shield™ to enforce mutual Transport Layer security (mTLS) encryption.
To use API Shield to protect your API or web application, you must do the following:
Use Cloudflare’s fully hosted public key infrastructure (PKI) to create a client certificate in the Cloudflare dashboard.
Configure your mobile app or IoT device to use your Cloudflare-issued client certificate.
Enable mTLS for the hosts you wish to protect with API Shield.
Create Cloudflare firewall rules that require API requests to present a valid client certificate. The Firewall app in the Cloudflare dashboard provides a dedicated interface where you can create mTLS rules.