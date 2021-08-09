Preview deployments
Preview deployments allow you to preview new versions of your project without deploying it to production. To view preview deployments, navigate from the Account Home > Pages dashboard and select your project.
Every time you open a new pull request on your GitHub repository, Cloudflare Pages will create a unique preview URL, which will stay updated as you continue to push new commits to the branch.
For example, if you have a repo called
user-example connected to Pages, this will give you a
user-example.pages.dev subdomain. If
main is your default branch, then any commits to the
main branch will update your
user-example.pages.dev content, as well as any custom domains attached to the project.
While developing
user-example, you may push new changes to a
development branch, for example.
In this example, after you create the new
development branch, Pages will automatically generate a preview deployment for these changes available at
373f31e2.user-example.pages.dev - where
373f31e2 is a randomly generated hash.
Each new branch you create will receive a new, randomly-generated hash in front of your
pages.dev subdomain.
Any additional changes to the
development branch will continue to update this
373f31e2.user-example.pages.dev preview address until the
development branch is merged with the
main production branch.
Any custom domains, as well as your
user-example.pages.dev site, will not be affected by preview deployments.
Customizing preview deployments access
By default, preview deployments are enabled and available publicly. In your project's settings, you can require visitors to authenticate using Cloudflare Access to be able to view preview deployment. This allows you to lock down access to these preview deployments to your teammates, organization, or anyone else you specify via Access policies.