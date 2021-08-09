Preview deployments

Preview deployments allow you to preview new versions of your project without deploying it to production. To view preview deployments, navigate from the Account Home > Pages dashboard and select your project.

Every time you open a new pull request on your GitHub repository, Cloudflare Pages will create a unique preview URL, which will stay updated as you continue to push new commits to the branch.

For example, if you have a repo called user-example connected to Pages, this will give you a user-example.pages.dev subdomain. If main is your default branch, then any commits to the main branch will update your user-example.pages.dev content, as well as any custom domains attached to the project.

While developing user-example , you may push new changes to a development branch, for example.

In this example, after you create the new development branch, Pages will automatically generate a preview deployment for these changes available at 373f31e2.user-example.pages.dev - where 373f31e2 is a randomly generated hash.

Each new branch you create will receive a new, randomly-generated hash in front of your pages.dev subdomain.

Any additional changes to the development branch will continue to update this 373f31e2.user-example.pages.dev preview address until the development branch is merged with the main production branch.

Any custom domains, as well as your user-example.pages.dev site, will not be affected by preview deployments.

​ Customizing preview deployments access