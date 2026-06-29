The descriptions below detail the fields available for websocket_analytics .

BytesReceivedClient

Type: int

Number of bytes received from the client.

BytesReceivedOrigin

Type: int

Number of bytes received from the origin.

BytesSentClient

Type: int

Number of bytes sent to the client.

BytesSentOrigin

Type: int

Number of bytes sent to the origin.

ClientASN

Type: int

The client's autonomous system number (ASN).

ClientIP

Type: string

The client IP address.

ClientRequestHost

Type: string

The host requested by the client in the WebSocket upgrade request.

ClientRequestPath

Type: string

The path requested by the client in the WebSocket upgrade request.

ClientRequestUserAgent

Type: string

The user agent reported by the client.

ColoCode

Type: string

IATA airport code of the data center that handled the connection.

ConnectionCloseReason

Type: string

The reason the WebSocket connection ended.

Possible values are none | unspecifiedError | timedOut | peerReset | upstreamReset | protocolViolation | peerNoError.

ConnectionCloseSource

Type: string

Which side initiated the connection close.

Possible values are upstream | downstream | me | both, or the raw internal value if unrecognized.

ConnectionID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the WebSocket connection, hex-encoded.

ConnectionTransportCloseCode

Type: int

The first transport-level close code observed. For TLS connections this is the TLS alert code; for plain TCP connections (no TLS) it is always 0. The most significant bit indicates the source: 0 = proxy-initiated, 1 = eyeball-initiated.

Type: int or string

Timestamp at which the WebSocket connection closed. To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.

Type: int or string

Timestamp at which the WebSocket connection was established. To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.

RayID

Type: string

The Ray ID of the WebSocket upgrade request.