WAF fields

The Web Application Firewall (WAF) contains rules managed by Cloudflare to block requests that contain malicious content.

​​ WAF Action

Value Action Description 0 Unknown Take no other action. 1 Allow Bypass all subsequent WAF rules. 2 Block Block with an HTTP 403 response. 3 Challenge Allow Issue a Managed Challenge. 4 Challenge Drop Unused. 5 Log Take no action other than logging the event.

​​ Deprecated fields for internal Cloudflare use

The values of these fields are subject to change by Cloudflare at any time and are irrelevant for customer data analysis: