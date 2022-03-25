Cloudflare Docs
Logs
WAF fields

The Web Application Firewall (WAF) contains rules managed by Cloudflare to block requests that contain malicious content.

WAF Action

ValueActionDescription
0UnknownTake no other action.
1AllowBypass all subsequent WAF rules.
2BlockBlock with an HTTP 403 response.
3Challenge AllowIssue a Managed Challenge.
4Challenge DropUnused.
5LogTake no action other than logging the event.

Deprecated fields for internal Cloudflare use

The values of these fields are subject to change by Cloudflare at any time and are irrelevant for customer data analysis:

  • WAFFlags
  • WAFMatchedVar