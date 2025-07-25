Spectrum events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
spectrum_events.
Type:
string
The unique public ID of the application on which the event occurred.
Type:
int
Client AS number.
Type:
int
The number of bytes read from the client by the Spectrum service.
Type:
string
Country of the client IP address.
Type:
string
Client IP address.
Type:
string
Whether the connection matched any IP Firewall rules. UNKNOWN = No match or Firewall not enabled for Spectrum; UNKNOWN | ALLOW | BLOCK_ERROR | BLOCK_IP | BLOCK_COUNTRY | BLOCK_ASN | WHITELIST_IP | WHITELIST_COUNTRY | WHITELIST_ASN.
Type:
int
Client port.
Type:
string
Transport protocol used by client; tcp | udp | unix.
Type:
int
The TCP round-trip time in nanoseconds between the client and Spectrum.
Type:
string
The cipher negotiated between the client and Spectrum. An unknown cipher is returned as "UNK."
Type:
string
The server name in the Client Hello message from client to Spectrum.
Type:
string
The TLS version negotiated between the client and Spectrum; unknown | none | SSLv3 | TLSv1 | TLSv1.1 | TLSv1.2 | TLSv1.3.
Type:
string
Indicates state of TLS session from the client to Spectrum; UNKNOWN | OK | INTERNAL_ERROR | INVALID_CONFIG | INVALID_SNI | HANDSHAKE_FAILED | KEYLESS_RPC.
Type:
string
IATA airport code of the data center that received the request.
Type:
int or string
Timestamp at which both legs of the connection (client/edge, edge/origin or nexthop) were established.
Type:
int or string
Timestamp at which the connection was closed.
Type:
string
connect | disconnect | clientFiltered | tlsError | resolveOrigin | originError.
Type:
bool
Whether IP Firewall was enabled at time of connection.
Type:
int
The number of bytes read from the origin by Spectrum.
Type:
string
Origin IP address.
Type:
int
Origin port.
Type:
string
Transport protocol used by origin; tcp | udp | unix.
Type:
int
The TCP round-trip time in nanoseconds between Spectrum and the origin.
Type:
string
The cipher negotiated between Spectrum and the origin. An unknown cipher is returned as "UNK."
Type:
string
SHA256 hash of origin certificate. An unknown SHA256 hash is returned as an empty string.
Type:
string
If and how the upstream connection is encrypted; unknown | off | flexible | full | strict.
Type:
string
The TLS version negotiated between Spectrum and the origin; unknown | none | SSLv3 | TLSv1 | TLSv1.1 | TLSv1.2 | TLSv1.3.
Type:
string
The state of the TLS session from Spectrum to the origin; UNKNOWN | OK | INTERNAL_ERROR | INVALID_CONFIG | INVALID_SNI | HANDSHAKE_FAILED | KEYLESS_RPC.
Type:
string
Which form of proxy protocol is applied to the given connection; off | v1 | v2 | simple.
Type:
int
A code indicating reason for connection closure.
Type:
int or string
Timestamp at which the event took place.
