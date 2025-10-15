WARP Config Changes
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
warp_config_changes.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare account ID the user switched from.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare account ID the user switched to.
Type:
string
The name of the account the user switched from.
Type:
string
The name of the account the user switched to.
Type:
string
The name of the config the user switched from.
Type:
string
The name of the config the user switched to.
Type:
string
Physical device ID.
Type:
string
Device registration ID.
Type:
string
The device hostname.
Type:
string
The device serial number.
Type:
int or string
Time the event was ingested.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-