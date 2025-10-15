The descriptions below detail the fields available for warp_config_changes .

AccountIDFrom

Type: string

The Cloudflare account ID the user switched from.

AccountIDTo

Type: string

The Cloudflare account ID the user switched to.

AccountNameFrom

Type: string

The name of the account the user switched from.

AccountNameTo

Type: string

The name of the account the user switched to.

ConfigNameFrom

Type: string

The name of the config the user switched from.

ConfigNameTo

Type: string

The name of the config the user switched to.

DeviceID

Type: string

Physical device ID.

DeviceRegistrationID

Type: string

Device registration ID.

Hostname

Type: string

The device hostname.

SerialNumber

Type: string

The device serial number.

Type: int or string

Time the event was ingested.