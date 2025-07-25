DNS Firewall Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
dns_firewall_logs.
Type:
int
Integer value of the response code Cloudflare presents to the client. Response code follows IANA parameters ↗.
Type:
string
The ID of the cluster which handled this request.
Type:
string
IATA airport code of the data center that received the request.
Type:
string
IPv4 or IPv6 address information corresponding to the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) forwarded by recursive resolvers. Not all resolvers send this information.
Type:
int
Size of the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) in bits. For example, if the last octet of an IPv4 address is omitted (
192.0.2.x.), the subnet length will be 24.
Type:
bool
Indicates if the client is capable of handling a signed response (DNSSEC answer OK).
Type:
string
Name of the query that was sent.
Type:
bool
Indicates if the client means a recursive query (Recursion Desired).
Type:
int
The size of the query sent from the client in bytes.
Type:
bool
Indicates if the query from the client was made via TCP (if false, then UDP).
Type:
int
Integer value of query type. For more information refer to Query type ↗.
Type:
bool
Whether the response was cached or not.
Type:
bool
Whether the response was cached stale. In other words, the TTL had expired and the upstream nameserver was not reachable.
Type:
string
Short descriptions with more context around the final DNS Firewall response. Refer to response reasons for more information.
Type:
string
IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6).
Type:
int or string
Timestamp at which the query occurred.
Type:
string
IP of the upstream nameserver (IPv4 or IPv6).
Type:
int
Integer value of the response code from the upstream nameserver. Response code follows IANA parameters ↗
Type:
int
Upstream response time in milliseconds.
