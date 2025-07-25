The descriptions below detail the fields available for dns_firewall_logs .

ClientResponseCode

Type: int

Integer value of the response code Cloudflare presents to the client. Response code follows IANA parameters ↗.

ClusterID

Type: string

The ID of the cluster which handled this request.

ColoCode

Type: string

IATA airport code of the data center that received the request.

EDNSSubnet

Type: string

IPv4 or IPv6 address information corresponding to the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) forwarded by recursive resolvers. Not all resolvers send this information.

EDNSSubnetLength

Type: int

Size of the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) in bits. For example, if the last octet of an IPv4 address is omitted ( 192.0.2.x. ), the subnet length will be 24.

QueryDO

Type: bool

Indicates if the client is capable of handling a signed response (DNSSEC answer OK).

QueryName

Type: string

Name of the query that was sent.

QueryRD

Type: bool

Indicates if the client means a recursive query (Recursion Desired).

QuerySize

Type: int

The size of the query sent from the client in bytes.

QueryTCP

Type: bool

Indicates if the query from the client was made via TCP (if false, then UDP).

QueryType

Type: int

Integer value of query type. For more information refer to Query type ↗.

ResponseCached

Type: bool

Whether the response was cached or not.

ResponseCachedStale

Type: bool

Whether the response was cached stale. In other words, the TTL had expired and the upstream nameserver was not reachable.

ResponseReason

Type: string

Short descriptions with more context around the final DNS Firewall response. Refer to response reasons for more information.

SourceIP

Type: string

IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6).

Type: int or string

Timestamp at which the query occurred.

UpstreamIP

Type: string

IP of the upstream nameserver (IPv4 or IPv6).

UpstreamResponseCode

Type: int

Integer value of the response code from the upstream nameserver. Response code follows IANA parameters ↗

UpstreamResponseTimeMs

Type: int

Upstream response time in milliseconds.