Cloudflare Docs

DNS Firewall Logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for dns_firewall_logs.

ClientResponseCode

Type: int

Integer value of the response code Cloudflare presents to the client. Response code follows IANA parameters.

ClusterID

Type: string

The ID of the cluster which handled this request.

ColoCode

Type: string

IATA airport code of the data center that received the request.

EDNSSubnet

Type: string

IPv4 or IPv6 address information corresponding to the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) forwarded by recursive resolvers. Not all resolvers send this information.

EDNSSubnetLength

Type: int

Size of the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) in bits. For example, if the last octet of an IPv4 address is omitted (192.0.2.x.), the subnet length will be 24.

QueryDO

Type: bool

Indicates if the client is capable of handling a signed response (DNSSEC answer OK).

QueryName

Type: string

Name of the query that was sent.

QueryRD

Type: bool

Indicates if the client means a recursive query (Recursion Desired).

QuerySize

Type: int

The size of the query sent from the client in bytes.

QueryTCP

Type: bool

Indicates if the query from the client was made via TCP (if false, then UDP).

QueryType

Type: int

Integer value of query type. For more information refer to Query type.

ResponseCached

Type: bool

Whether the response was cached or not.

ResponseCachedStale

Type: bool

Whether the response was cached stale. In other words, the TTL had expired and the upstream nameserver was not reachable.

ResponseReason

Type: string

Short descriptions with more context around the final DNS Firewall response. Refer to response reasons for more information.

SourceIP

Type: string

IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6).

Timestamp

Type: int or string

Timestamp at which the query occurred.

UpstreamIP

Type: string

IP of the upstream nameserver (IPv4 or IPv6).

UpstreamResponseCode

Type: int

Integer value of the response code from the upstream nameserver. Response code follows IANA parameters

UpstreamResponseTimeMs

Type: int

Upstream response time in milliseconds.