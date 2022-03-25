Pathing status
Understanding pathing
Cloudflare issues the following Edge Pathing Statuses:
- EdgePathingSrc (pathing source): The stage that made the routing decision.
- EdgePathingOp (pathing operation): The specific action or operation taken.
- EdgePathingStatus (pathing status): Additional information complementing the EdgePathingOp.
EdgePathingSrc
EdgePathingSrc refers to the system that last handled the request before an error occurred or the request was passed to the cache server. Typically, this will be the macro/reputation list. Possible pathing sources include:
err
sslv(SSL verification checker)
bic(browser integrity check)
hot(hotlink protection)
macro(the reputation list)
skip(Always Online or CDNJS resources)
user(user firewall rule)
For example:
$ jq -r .EdgePathingSrc logs.json | sort -n | uniq -c | sort -n | tail
1 err5 user93 macro
EdgePathingOp
EdgePathingOp indicates how the request was handled.
wl is a request that passed all checks and went to your origin server. Other possible values are:
errHost(host header mismatch, DNS errors, etc.)
ban(blocked by IP address, range, etc.)
tempOk(challenge successfully completed)
chl(challenge issued)
For example:
$ jq -r .EdgePathingOp logs.json | sort -n | uniq -c | sort -n | tail
1 chl1 errHost97 wl
EdgePathingStatus
EdgePathingStatus is the value EdgePathingSrc returns. With a pathing source of
macro,
user, or
err, the pathing status indicates the list where the IP address was found.
nr is the most common value and it means that the request was not flagged by a security check. Some values indicate the class of user; for example,
se means search engine. Others indicate whether the visitor saw an error or a captcha, such as,
captchaNew or
jschlOK.
For example:
$ jq -r .EdgePathingStatus logs.json | sort -n | uniq -c | sort -n | tail
1 captchaNew1 dnsErr5 ip
92 nr
How does pathing map to Threat Analytics?
Certain combinations of pathing have been labeled in the Cloudflare Threat Analytics feature (in the Analytics app in the Cloudflare dashboard). The mapping is as follows:
|Pathing
|Label
bic.ban.unknown
|Bad browser
hot.ban.unknown
|Blocked hotlink
hot.ban.ip
macro.ban.ip
|Bad IP
user.ban.ctry
|Country block
user.ban.ip
|IP block (user)
user.ban.ipr16
|IP range block (/16)
user.ban.ipr24
|IP range block (/24)
macro.chl.captchaErr
|Captcha Error
macro.chl.captchaFail
|Human Challenged
macro.chl.captchaNew
|New CAPTCHA (CF)
macro.chl.jschlFail
|Browser Challenged
macro.chl.jschlNew
|Challenged threat
macro.chl.jschlErr
|Bot request
user.chl.captchaNew
|New CAPTCHA (user)
Understanding response fields
The response status appears in three places in a request:
- edgeResponse
- cacheResponse
- originResponse
In your logs, the edge is what first accepts a visitor’s request. The cache then accepts the request and either forwards it to your origin or responds from the cache. It is possible to have a request that has only an edgeResponse or a request that has an edgeResponse and a cacheResponse, but no originResponse.
This is how you can see where a request terminates. Requests with only an edgeResponse likely hit a security check or processing error. Requests with an edgeResponse and a cacheResponse either were served from the cache or saw an error contacting your origin server. Requests that have an originResponse went all the way to your origin server and errors seen would have been served directly from there.
For example, the following query shows the status code and pathing information for all requests that terminated at the Cloudflare edge:
$ jq -r 'select(.OriginResponseStatus == null) | select(.CacheResponseStatus == null) |"\(.EdgeResponseStatus) / \(.EdgePathingSrc) / \(.EdgePathingStatus) / \(.EdgePathingOp)"' logs.json | sort -n | uniq -c | sort -n1 403 / macro / captchaNew / chl1 403 / macro / nr / wl1 409 / err / dnsErr / errHost
The information stored is broken down based on the following categories:
Errors
These occur for requests that did not pass any of the validation performed by the Cloudflare network. Example cases include:
- Whenever Cloudflare is unable to look up a domain or zone.
- An attempt to improperly use the IP for an origin server.
- Domain ownership is unclear (for example, the domain is not in Cloudflare).
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
cyclic
|Cloudflare loop.
err_host
403
dns_err
|Unable to resolve.
err_host
409
reserved_ip
|DNS points to local or disallowed IP.
err_host
403
reserved_ip6
|DNS points to local or disallowed IPv6 address.
err_host
403
bad_host
|Bad or no Host header.
err_host
403
no_existing_host
|Ownership lookup failed: host possibly not on Cloudflare.
err_host
409
User-based actions
These occur for actions triggered from users based on the configuration for a specific IP (or IP range).
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
Asnum
ip
ipr24
ipr16
ip6
ip6r64
ip6r48
ip6r32
ctry
|The request was blocked.
ban
user
403
Asnum
ip
ipr24
ipr16
ip6
ip6r64
ip6r48
ip6r32
ctr
wl
user
To understand the behavior of challenge pages, refer to JavaScript and Captcha Challenge .
Firewall Rules
Cloudflare Firewall Rules triggers actions based on matching customer-defined rules.
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
filter_based_firewall
|The request was blocked.
ban
filter_based_firewall
|The request was allowed.
wl
To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge .
Zone Lockdown
Zone Lockdown blocks visitors to particular URIs where the visitor’s IP is not allowlisted.
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
zl
|Lock down applied.
ban
user
To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge .
Firewall User-Agent Block
Challenge (Captcha or JavaScript) or block visitors who use a browser for which the User-Agent name matches a specific string.
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
ua
|Blocked User-Agent.
ban
user
To understand the behavior of challenge pages, refer to JavaScript and Captcha Challenge .
Browser Integrity Check
Assert whether the source of the request is illegitimate or the request itself is malicious.
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
|empty
|Blocked request.
ban
bic
To understand the behavior of challenge pages, refer to JavaScript and Captcha Challenge .
Hot Linking
Prevent hot linking from other sites.
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
|empty
|Blocked request.
ban
hot
To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge .
L7-to-L7 DDoS mitigation
Drop DDoS attacks through L7 mitigation.
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
l7ddos
|Blocked request.
ban
protect
To understand the behavior of challenge pages, refer to JavaScript and Captcha Challenge .
IP Reputation (MACRO)
The macro stage is comprised of many different paths. They are categorized by the reputation of the visitor IP.
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
nr
|There is no reputation data for the IP and no action is being taken (if IUAM is on, a JS challenge is served).
wl
macro
wl
|IP is explicitly allowlisted.
wl
macro
scan
|IP is explicitly allowlisted and categorized as a security scanner.
wl
macro
mon
|IP is explicitly allowlisted and categorized as a Monitoring Service.
wl
macro
bak
|IP is explicitly allowlisted and categorized as a Backup Service.
wl
macro
mob
|IP is explicitly allowlisted and categorized as Mobile Proxy Service.
wl
macro
se
|IP is explicitly allowlisted as it belongs to a search engine crawler and no action is taken.
wl
macro
grey
|IP is greylisted (suspected to be bad) but the request was either for a favicon or security is turned off and as such, it is allowlisted.
wl
macro
bad_ok
|The reputation score of the IP is bad (or is a TOR IP) but the request was either for a favicon or security is turned off and as such, it is allowlisted. Alternatively, the threat score of the IP is in the accepted security level.
wl
macro
unknown
|The
pathing_status is unknown and the request is being processed as normal.
wl
macro
All other paths in the MACRO stage issue a challenge. Possible scenarios include:
- A clean IP (acceptable threat level) with IUAM on will trigger the JS challenge.
- A greylisted IP triggers the JS challenge (Managed Challenge if IUAM is on).
- An IP with a bad reputation (also TOR) with a threat level above the accepted threshold triggers a Managed Challenge (JS challenge if IUAM is on).
Rate Limiting
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
rate_limit
|Dropped request.
ban
user
rate_limit
|IP is explicitly allowlisted.
simulate
user
To understand the behavior of challenge pages, refer to JavaScript and Captcha Challenge .
Special cases
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
ao_crawl
|AO (Always Online) crawler request.
wl
skip
cdnjs
|Request to a cdnjs resource.
wl
skip
|Certain challenge forced by Cloudflare’s special headers-
forced
JavaScript and Captcha Challenge
|EdgePathingStatus
|Description
|EdgePathingOp
|EdgePathingSrc
|Status Code
|A Captcha/JavaScript challenge was presented.
chl
|A Captcha/JavaScript challenge would have been presented but a clearance cookie was present.
temp_ok
|A Captcha challenge was solved correctly and a clearance cookie will be issued.
temp_ok
macro
|A failed attempt at solving the Captcha challenge, no clearance cookie will be issued.
macro
|A failed attempt at solving the Captcha challenge, no clearance cookie will be issued. Not enough data was provided to solve the challenge. The difference to the previous case is that not all input was provided which is needed to verify the solution.
macro
|A blinded-token redemption was successful.
|A blinded-token redemption failed.
chl