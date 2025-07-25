The descriptions below detail the fields available for sinkhole_http_logs .

AccountID

Type: string

The Account ID.

Body

Type: string

The request body.

BodyLength

Type: int

The length of request body.

DestAddr

Type: string

The destination IP address of the request.

Headers

Type: string

The request headers. If a header has multiple values, the values are comma separated. Each header is separated by the escaped newline character (

).

Host

Type: string

The host the request was sent to.

Method

Type: string

The request method.

Password

Type: string

The request password.

R2Path

Type: string

The path to the object within the R2 bucket linked to this sinkhole that stores overflow body and header data. Blank if neither headers nor body was larger than 256 bytes.

Referrer

Type: string

The referrer of the request.

SinkholeID

Type: string

The ID of the Sinkhole that logged the HTTP Request.

SrcAddr

Type: string

The sender's IP address.

Type: int or string

The date and time the sinkhole HTTP request was logged.

URI

Type: string

The request Uniform Resource Identifier.

URL

Type: string

The request Uniform Resource Locator.

UserAgent

Type: string

The request user agent.

Username

Type: string

The request username.