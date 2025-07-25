Sinkhole HTTP Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
sinkhole_http_logs.
Type:
string
The Account ID.
Type:
string
The request body.
Type:
int
The length of request body.
Type:
string
The destination IP address of the request.
Type:
string
The request headers. If a header has multiple values, the values are comma separated. Each header is separated by the escaped newline character (\n).
Type:
string
The host the request was sent to.
Type:
string
The request method.
Type:
string
The request password.
Type:
string
The path to the object within the R2 bucket linked to this sinkhole that stores overflow body and header data. Blank if neither headers nor body was larger than 256 bytes.
Type:
string
The referrer of the request.
Type:
string
The ID of the Sinkhole that logged the HTTP Request.
Type:
string
The sender's IP address.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the sinkhole HTTP request was logged.
Type:
string
The request Uniform Resource Identifier.
Type:
string
The request Uniform Resource Locator.
Type:
string
The request user agent.
Type:
string
The request username.
