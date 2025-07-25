NEL reports
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
nel_reports.
Type:
int
Client ASN.
Type:
string
Client ASN description.
Type:
string
Client country.
Type:
string
IATA airport code of colo client connected to.
Type:
string
The phase of connection the error occurred in; dns | connection | application | unknown.
Type:
int or string
Timestamp for error report.
Type:
string
The type of error in the phase.
