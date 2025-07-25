The descriptions below detail the fields available for nel_reports .

ClientIPASN

Type: int

Client ASN.

ClientIPASNDescription

Type: string

Client ASN description.

ClientIPCountry

Type: string

Client country.

LastKnownGoodColoCode

Type: string

IATA airport code of colo client connected to.

Phase

Type: string

The phase of connection the error occurred in; dns | connection | application | unknown.

Type: int or string

Timestamp for error report.

Type

Type: string

The type of error in the phase.