The descriptions below detail the fields available for dex_device_state_events .

AccountID

Type: string

The Cloudflare account ID.

AlwaysOn

Type: bool

Whether the WARP daemon is configured to reconnect automatically or not.

AppFirewallEnabled

Type: bool

Whether the application-level firewall is enabled or disabled.

BatteryCharging

Type: bool

Whether the battery is charging or not.

BatteryCycles

Type: int

The number of battery cycles. May not be available on all platforms.

BatteryPercentage

Type: float

The percentage of battery remaining from 0 - 1.

CPUPercentage

Type: float

The percentage of CPU utilization from 0 - 1.

CPUPercentageByApp

Type: array[object]

The top applications by percentage of CPU used, for example [{"name": "app0", "percentage": 0.55}, {"name": "app1", "percentage": 0.45}] .

ClientPlatform

Type: string

The client's OS.

ClientVersion

Type: string

The WARP client version.

ConnectionType

Type: string

The type of connection the device has. Can be cellular , ethernet , or wifi .

DeviceID

Type: string

The unique device ID.

DeviceIPv4Address

Type: string

The device's private IPv4 address.

DeviceIPv4Netmask

Type: string

The device's private IPv4 netmask.

DeviceIPv6Address

Type: string

The device's private IPv6 address.

DeviceIPv6Netmask

Type: string

The device's private IPv6 netmask.

DeviceRegistrationID

Type: string

The unique ID for the device registration.

DiskReadBPS

Type: int

The number of disk bytes read per second.

DiskUsagePercentage

Type: float

The percentage of disk used from 0 - 1.

DiskWriteBPS

Type: int

The number of disk bytes written per second.

DoHSubdomain

Type: string

The WARP client's DoH subdomain.

FirewallEnabled

Type: bool

Whether the system-level firewall is enabled or disabled.

GatewayIPv4Address

Type: string

The private IPv4 address of the gateway/router the device is connected to.

GatewayIPv4Netmask

Type: string

The private IPv4 netmask of the gateway/router the device is connected to.

GatewayIPv6Address

Type: string

The private IPv6 address of the gateway/router the device is connected to.

GatewayIPv6Netmask

Type: string

The private IPv6 netmask of the gateway/router the device is connected to.

HandshakeLatencyMs

Type: int

When WARP is connected, the tunnel's estimated latency in milliseconds. When disconnected, -1.

ISPIPv4ASN

Type: int

The public IPv4 autonomous system number of the device assigned by the ISP, for example 13335 .

ISPIPv4ASO

Type: string

The public IPv4 autonomous system organization of the device assigned by the ISP, for example Cloudflare Inc .

ISPIPv4Address

Type: string

The public IPv4 address of the device assigned by the ISP.

ISPIPv4City

Type: string

The public IPv4 city name in English language of the device assigned by the ISP, for example San Francisco .

ISPIPv4CountryISO

Type: string

The public IPv4 country ISO code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example US for the United States.

ISPIPv4Netmask

Type: string

The public IPv4 netmask of the device assigned by the ISP.

ISPIPv4StateISO

Type: string

The public IPv4 state ISO code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example CA for California.

ISPIPv4Zip

Type: string

The public IPv4 postal code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example 90001 .

ISPIPv6ASN

Type: int

The public IPv6 autonomous system number of the device assigned by the ISP, for example 13335 .

ISPIPv6ASO

Type: string

The public IPv6 autonomous system organization of the device assigned by the ISP, for example Cloudflare Inc .

ISPIPv6Address

Type: string

The public IPv6 address of the device assigned by the ISP.

ISPIPv6City

Type: string

The public IPv6 city name in English language of the device assigned by the ISP, for example San Francisco .

ISPIPv6CountryISO

Type: string

The public IPv6 country ISO code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example US for the United States.

ISPIPv6Netmask

Type: string

The public IPv6 netmask of the device assigned by the ISP.

ISPIPv6StateISO

Type: string

The public IPv6 state ISO code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example CA for California.

ISPIPv6Zip

Type: string

The public IPv6 postal code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example 90001 .

Mode

Type: string

The WARP client connection mode, e.g. warp+doh , proxy .

NetworkReceivedBPS

Type: int

The number of network bytes received per second.

NetworkSSID

Type: string

The SSID of the network the device is connected to, max 32 characters.

NetworkSentBPS

Type: int

The number of network bytes sent per second.

RAMAvailableKB

Type: int

The total available RAM in kilobytes.

RAMUsedPercentage

Type: float

The percentage of RAM utilization from 0 - 1.

RAMUsedPercentageByApp

Type: array[object]

The top applications by percentage of RAM used, for example [{"name": "app0", "percentage": 0.55}, {"name": "app1", "percentage": 0.45}] .

Status

Type: string

The WARP client connection status, e.g. connected , paused .

SwitchLocked

Type: bool

Whether the WARP client was configured to always be enabled.

Type: int or string

Event timestamp.

TunnelStatsDownstream

Type: object

Warp Tunnel downstream stats, focused on MASQUE tunnels, for example {"rttUs": 5, "minRttUs": 1, "rttVarUs": 1, "packetsSent": 100, "packetsLost": 50, "packetsRetransmitted": 25, "bytesSent": 1000, "bytesLost": 500, "bytesRetransmitted": 250} .

TunnelStatsUpstream

Type: object

Warp Tunnel upstream stats, focused on MASQUE tunnels, for example {"rttUs": 5, "minRttUs": 1, "rttVarUs": 1, "packetsSent": 100, "packetsLost": 50, "packetsRetransmitted": 25, "bytesSent": 1000, "bytesLost": 500, "bytesRetransmitted": 250} .

TunnelType

Type: string

The tunnel type the device uses to establish a connection to the edge, if any. Can be http2 , masque , or wireguard .

WarpColoCode

Type: string

The colo code where the client is connected to our API. e.g. DFW or none .

WiFiStrengthDBM

Type: int

The WiFi strength in decibel milliwatts. Scale between -30 and -90.