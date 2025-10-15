DEX Device State Events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
dex_device_state_events.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
bool
Whether the WARP daemon is configured to reconnect automatically or not.
Type:
bool
Whether the application-level firewall is enabled or disabled.
Type:
bool
Whether the battery is charging or not.
Type:
int
The number of battery cycles. May not be available on all platforms.
Type:
float
The percentage of battery remaining from 0 - 1.
Type:
float
The percentage of CPU utilization from 0 - 1.
Type:
array[object]
The top applications by percentage of CPU used, for example
[{"name": "app0", "percentage": 0.55}, {"name": "app1", "percentage": 0.45}].
Type:
string
The client's OS.
Type:
string
The WARP client version.
Type:
string
The type of connection the device has. Can be
cellular,
ethernet, or
wifi.
Type:
string
The unique device ID.
Type:
string
The device's private IPv4 address.
Type:
string
The device's private IPv4 netmask.
Type:
string
The device's private IPv6 address.
Type:
string
The device's private IPv6 netmask.
Type:
string
The unique ID for the device registration.
Type:
int
The number of disk bytes read per second.
Type:
float
The percentage of disk used from 0 - 1.
Type:
int
The number of disk bytes written per second.
Type:
string
The WARP client's DoH subdomain.
Type:
bool
Whether the system-level firewall is enabled or disabled.
Type:
string
The private IPv4 address of the gateway/router the device is connected to.
Type:
string
The private IPv4 netmask of the gateway/router the device is connected to.
Type:
string
The private IPv6 address of the gateway/router the device is connected to.
Type:
string
The private IPv6 netmask of the gateway/router the device is connected to.
Type:
int
When WARP is connected, the tunnel's estimated latency in milliseconds. When disconnected, -1.
Type:
int
The public IPv4 autonomous system number of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
13335.
Type:
string
The public IPv4 autonomous system organization of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
Cloudflare Inc.
Type:
string
The public IPv4 address of the device assigned by the ISP.
Type:
string
The public IPv4 city name in English language of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
San Francisco.
Type:
string
The public IPv4 country ISO code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
US for the United States.
Type:
string
The public IPv4 netmask of the device assigned by the ISP.
Type:
string
The public IPv4 state ISO code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
CA for California.
Type:
string
The public IPv4 postal code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
90001.
Type:
int
The public IPv6 autonomous system number of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
13335.
Type:
string
The public IPv6 autonomous system organization of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
Cloudflare Inc.
Type:
string
The public IPv6 address of the device assigned by the ISP.
Type:
string
The public IPv6 city name in English language of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
San Francisco.
Type:
string
The public IPv6 country ISO code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
US for the United States.
Type:
string
The public IPv6 netmask of the device assigned by the ISP.
Type:
string
The public IPv6 state ISO code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
CA for California.
Type:
string
The public IPv6 postal code of the device assigned by the ISP, for example
90001.
Type:
string
The WARP client connection mode, e.g.
warp+doh,
proxy.
Type:
int
The number of network bytes received per second.
Type:
string
The SSID of the network the device is connected to, max 32 characters.
Type:
int
The number of network bytes sent per second.
Type:
int
The total available RAM in kilobytes.
Type:
float
The percentage of RAM utilization from 0 - 1.
Type:
array[object]
The top applications by percentage of RAM used, for example
[{"name": "app0", "percentage": 0.55}, {"name": "app1", "percentage": 0.45}].
Type:
string
The WARP client connection status, e.g.
connected,
paused.
Type:
bool
Whether the WARP client was configured to always be enabled.
Type:
int or string
Event timestamp.
Type:
object
Warp Tunnel downstream stats, focused on MASQUE tunnels, for example
{"rttUs": 5, "minRttUs": 1, "rttVarUs": 1, "packetsSent": 100, "packetsLost": 50, "packetsRetransmitted": 25, "bytesSent": 1000, "bytesLost": 500, "bytesRetransmitted": 250}.
Type:
object
Warp Tunnel upstream stats, focused on MASQUE tunnels, for example
{"rttUs": 5, "minRttUs": 1, "rttVarUs": 1, "packetsSent": 100, "packetsLost": 50, "packetsRetransmitted": 25, "bytesSent": 1000, "bytesLost": 500, "bytesRetransmitted": 250}.
Type:
string
The tunnel type the device uses to establish a connection to the edge, if any. Can be
http2,
masque, or
wireguard.
Type:
string
The colo code where the client is connected to our API. e.g.
DFW or
none.
Type:
int
The WiFi strength in decibel milliwatts. Scale between -30 and -90.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-