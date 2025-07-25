DNS logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
dns_logs.
Type:
string
IATA airport code of the data center that received the request.
Type:
string
IPv4 or IPv6 address information corresponding to the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) forwarded by recursive resolvers. Not all resolvers send this information.
Type:
int
Size of the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) in bits. For example, if the last octet of an IPv4 address is omitted (
192.0.2.x.), the subnet length will be 24.
Type:
string
Name of the query that was sent.
Type:
int
Integer value of query type. For more information refer to Query type ↗.
Type:
bool
Whether the response was cached or not.
Type:
int
Integer value of response code. For more information refer to Response code ↗.
Type:
string
IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6).
Type:
int or string
Timestamp at which the query occurred.
