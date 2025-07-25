The descriptions below detail the fields available for dns_logs .

ColoCode

Type: string

IATA airport code of the data center that received the request.

EDNSSubnet

Type: string

IPv4 or IPv6 address information corresponding to the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) forwarded by recursive resolvers. Not all resolvers send this information.

EDNSSubnetLength

Type: int

Size of the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) in bits. For example, if the last octet of an IPv4 address is omitted ( 192.0.2.x. ), the subnet length will be 24.

QueryName

Type: string

Name of the query that was sent.

QueryType

Type: int

Integer value of query type. For more information refer to Query type ↗.

ResponseCached

Type: bool

Whether the response was cached or not.

ResponseCode

Type: int

Integer value of response code. For more information refer to Response code ↗.

SourceIP

Type: string

IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6).

Type: int or string

Timestamp at which the query occurred.