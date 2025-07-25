 Skip to content
DNS logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for dns_logs.

ColoCode

Type: string

IATA airport code of the data center that received the request.

EDNSSubnet

Type: string

IPv4 or IPv6 address information corresponding to the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) forwarded by recursive resolvers. Not all resolvers send this information.

EDNSSubnetLength

Type: int

Size of the EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) in bits. For example, if the last octet of an IPv4 address is omitted (192.0.2.x.), the subnet length will be 24.

QueryName

Type: string

Name of the query that was sent.

QueryType

Type: int

Integer value of query type. For more information refer to Query type.

ResponseCached

Type: bool

Whether the response was cached or not.

ResponseCode

Type: int

Integer value of response code. For more information refer to Response code.

SourceIP

Type: string

IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6).

Timestamp

Type: int or string

Timestamp at which the query occurred.