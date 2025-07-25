The descriptions below detail the fields available for gateway_network .

AccountID

Type: string

Cloudflare account tag.

Action

Type: string

Action performed by gateway on the session.

ApplicationIDs

Type: array[int]

IDs of the applications that matched the session parameters.

ApplicationNames

Type: array[string]

Names of the applications that matched the session parameters.

CategoryIDs

Type: array[int]

IDs of the categories that matched the session parameters.

CategoryNames

Type: array[string]

Names of the categories that matched the session parameters.

Type: int or string

The date and time the corresponding network session was made (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z').

DestinationIP

Type: string

Destination IP of the network session.

DestinationIPContinentCode

Type: string

Continent code of the destination IP of the network session (for example, 'NA').

DestinationIPCountryCode

Type: string

Country code of the destination IP of the network session (for example, 'US').

DestinationPort

Type: int

Destination port of the network session.

DetectedProtocol

Type: string

Detected traffic protocol of the network session.

DeviceID

Type: string

UUID of the device where the network session originated from.

DeviceName

Type: string

The name of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, 'Laptop MB810').

Email

Type: string

Email associated with the user identity where the network session originated from.

OverrideIP

Type: string

Overridden IP of the network session, if any.

OverridePort

Type: int

Overridden port of the network session, if any.

PolicyID

Type: string

Identifier of the policy/rule that was applied, if any.

PolicyName

Type: string

The name of the gateway policy applied to the request, if any.

ProxyEndpoint

Type: string

The proxy endpoint used on this network session, if any.

RegistrationID

Type: string

The UUID of the device registration from which the network session originated.

SNI

Type: string

Content of the SNI for the TLS network session, if any.

SessionID

Type: string

The session identifier of this network session.

SourceIP

Type: string

Source IP of the network session.

SourceIPContinentCode

Type: string

Continent code of the source IP of the network session (for example, 'NA').

SourceIPCountryCode

Type: string

Country code of the source IP of the network session (for example, 'US').

SourceInternalIP

Type: string

Local LAN IP of the device. Only available when connected via a GRE/IPsec tunnel on-ramp.

SourcePort

Type: int

Source port of the network session.

Transport (deprecated)

Type: string

Transport protocol used for this session.

Possible values are tcp | quic | udp. Deprecated, please use TransportProtocol instead.

TransportProtocol

Type: string

Transport protocol used for this session.

Possible values are tcp | quic | udp.

UserID

Type: string

User identity where the network session originated from.

VirtualNetworkID

Type: string

The identifier of the virtual network the device was connected to, if any.

VirtualNetworkName

Type: string

The name of the virtual network the device was connected to, if any.