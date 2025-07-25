Gateway Network
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
gateway_network.
Type:
string
Cloudflare account tag.
Type:
string
Action performed by gateway on the session.
Type:
array[int]
IDs of the applications that matched the session parameters.
Type:
array[string]
Names of the applications that matched the session parameters.
Type:
array[int]
IDs of the categories that matched the session parameters.
Type:
array[string]
Names of the categories that matched the session parameters.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the corresponding network session was made (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z').
Type:
string
Destination IP of the network session.
Type:
string
Continent code of the destination IP of the network session (for example, 'NA').
Type:
string
Country code of the destination IP of the network session (for example, 'US').
Type:
int
Destination port of the network session.
Type:
string
Detected traffic protocol of the network session.
Type:
string
UUID of the device where the network session originated from.
Type:
string
The name of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, 'Laptop MB810').
Type:
string
Email associated with the user identity where the network session originated from.
Type:
string
Overridden IP of the network session, if any.
Type:
int
Overridden port of the network session, if any.
Type:
string
Identifier of the policy/rule that was applied, if any.
Type:
string
The name of the gateway policy applied to the request, if any.
Type:
string
The proxy endpoint used on this network session, if any.
Type:
string
The UUID of the device registration from which the network session originated.
Type:
string
Content of the SNI for the TLS network session, if any.
Type:
string
The session identifier of this network session.
Type:
string
Source IP of the network session.
Type:
string
Continent code of the source IP of the network session (for example, 'NA').
Type:
string
Country code of the source IP of the network session (for example, 'US').
Type:
string
Local LAN IP of the device. Only available when connected via a GRE/IPsec tunnel on-ramp.
Type:
int
Source port of the network session.
Type:
string
Transport protocol used for this session.
Possible values are tcp | quic | udp. Deprecated, please use TransportProtocol instead.
Type:
string
Transport protocol used for this session.
Possible values are tcp | quic | udp.
Type:
string
User identity where the network session originated from.
Type:
string
The identifier of the virtual network the device was connected to, if any.
Type:
string
The name of the virtual network the device was connected to, if any.
