Access requests
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
access_requests.
Type:
string
What type of record is this. login | logout.
Type:
bool
If request was allowed or denied.
Type:
string
The domain of the Application that Access is protecting.
Type:
string
Access Application UUID.
Type:
string
Identity provider used for the login.
Type:
string
Request's country of origin.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the corresponding access request was made (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z').
Type:
string
Email of the user who logged in.
Type:
string
The IP address of the client.
Type:
string
Message prompted to the client when accessing the application.
Type:
string
Justification given by the client when accessing the application.
Type:
string
Identifier of the request.
Type:
array[string]
List of approvers for this access request.
Type:
int
Approved duration for this access request.
Type:
string
The uid of the user who logged in.
