The descriptions below detail the fields available for access_requests .

Action

Type: string

What type of record is this. login | logout.

Allowed

Type: bool

If request was allowed or denied.

AppDomain

Type: string

The domain of the Application that Access is protecting.

AppUUID

Type: string

Access Application UUID.

Connection

Type: string

Identity provider used for the login.

Country

Type: string

Request's country of origin.

CreatedAt

Type: int or string

The date and time the corresponding access request was made (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z').

Email

Type: string

Email of the user who logged in.

IPAddress

Type: string

The IP address of the client.

PurposeJustificationPrompt

Type: string

Message prompted to the client when accessing the application.

PurposeJustificationResponse

Type: string

Justification given by the client when accessing the application.

RayID

Type: string

Identifier of the request.

TemporaryAccessApprovers

Type: array[string]

List of approvers for this access request.

TemporaryAccessDuration

Type: int

Approved duration for this access request.

UserUID

Type: string

The uid of the user who logged in.