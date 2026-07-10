The Security fields contain rules to block requests that contain specific types of content.
|Value
|Action
|Description
|
unknown
|Unknown
|Take no other action.
|
allow
|Allow
|Bypass all subsequent rules.
|
block
|Drop
|Block with an HTTP status code of 403, 429, or any other 4XX status code.
|
challenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue an interactive challenge.
|
jschallenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue a non-interactive challenge.
|
log
|Log
|Take no action other than logging the event.
|
connectionClose
|Close
|Close connection.
|
challengeSolved
|Allow
|Allow once interactive challenge solved.
|
challengeBypassed
|Allow
|Interactive challenge is not issued again because the visitor had previously passed an interactive challenge and a valid
cf_clearance cookie is present.
|
jschallengeSolved
|Allow
|Allow once non-interactive challenge solved.
|
jschallengeBypassed
|Allow
|Non-interactive challenge not issued because the visitor had previously passed a non-interactive or interactive challenge.
|
bypass
|Allow
|Bypass all subsequent firewall rules.
|
managedChallenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue managed challenge.
|
managedChallengeNonInteractiveSolved
|Allow
|Allow once the managed challenge is solved via non-interactive interstitial page.
|
managedChallengeInteractiveSolved
|Allow
|Allow once the managed challenged is solved via interactive interstitial page.
|
managedChallengeBypassed
|Allow
|Challenge was not presented because visitor had clearance from previous challenge.
|Value
|Description
|
unknown
|Used if an event is received from a new source but the logging system has not been updated.
|
asn
|Allow or block based on autonomous system number.
|
country
|Allow or block based on country.
|
ip
|Allow or block based on IP address.
|
ipRange
|Allow or block based on range of IP addresses.
|
securityLevel
|Allow or block based on requester's security level.
|
zoneLockdown
|Restrict all access to a specific zone.
|
waf
|Allow or block based on the WAF product settings. This is the WAF/managed rules system that is being phased out.
|
firewallRules
|Allow or block based on a zone's firewall rules configuration (deprecated).
|
uaBlock
|Allow or block based on the Cloudflare User Agent Blocking product settings.
|
rateLimit
|Allow or block based on a rate limiting rule, whether set by you or by Cloudflare.
|
bic
|Allow or block based on the Browser Integrity Check product settings.
|
hot
|Allow or block based on the Hotlink Protection product settings.
|
l7ddos
|Allow or block based on the L7 DDoS product settings.
|
validation
|Allow or block based on a request that is invalid (cannot be customized.)
|
botFight
|Allow or block based on the Bot Fight Mode (classic) product settings.
|
botManagement
|Allow or block based on the Bot Management product settings.
|
dlp
|Allow or block based on the Data Loss Prevention product settings.
|
firewallManaged
|Allow or block based on WAF Managed Rules' settings.
|
firewallCustom
|Allow or block based on a rule configured in WAF custom rules.