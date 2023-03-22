Security fields

unknown Unknown Take no other action.

allow Allow Bypass all subsequent rules.

block Drop Block with an HTTP 403 response.

challenge Challenge Drop Issue an interactive challenge.

jschallenge Challenge Drop Issue a JS challenge.

log Log Take no action other than logging the event.

connectionClose Close Close connection.

challengeSolved Allow Allow once interactive challenge solved.

challengeFailed Drop Block following invalid interactive challenge solve attempt.

challengeBypassed Allow Interactive challenge is not issued again because the visitor had previously passed an interactive challenge and a valid cf_clearance cookie is present.

jschallengeSolved Allow Allow once JS challenge solved.

jschallengeFailed Drop Drop if JS challenge failed.

jschallengeBypassed Allow JS challenge not issued because the visitor had previously passed a JS or interactive challenge.

bypass Allow Bypass all subsequent firewall rules.

managedChallenge Challenge Drop Issue managed challenge.

managedChallengeNonInteractiveSolved Allow Allow once the managed challenge is solved via non-interactive interstitial page.

managedChallengeInteractiveSolved Allow Allow once the managed challenged is solved via interactive interstitial page.