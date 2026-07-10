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Security fields

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The Security fields contain rules to block requests that contain specific types of content.

SecurityActions

Value Action Description
unknown Unknown Take no other action.
allow Allow Bypass all subsequent rules.
block Drop Block with an HTTP status code of 403, 429, or any other 4XX status code.
challenge Challenge Drop Issue an interactive challenge.
jschallenge Challenge Drop Issue a non-interactive challenge.
log Log Take no action other than logging the event.
connectionClose Close Close connection.
challengeSolved Allow Allow once interactive challenge solved.
challengeBypassed Allow Interactive challenge is not issued again because the visitor had previously passed an interactive challenge and a valid cf_clearance cookie is present.
jschallengeSolved Allow Allow once non-interactive challenge solved.
jschallengeBypassed Allow Non-interactive challenge not issued because the visitor had previously passed a non-interactive or interactive challenge.
bypass Allow Bypass all subsequent firewall rules.
managedChallenge Challenge Drop Issue managed challenge.
managedChallengeNonInteractiveSolved Allow Allow once the managed challenge is solved via non-interactive interstitial page.
managedChallengeInteractiveSolved Allow Allow once the managed challenged is solved via interactive interstitial page.
managedChallengeBypassed Allow Challenge was not presented because visitor had clearance from previous challenge.

SecuritySources

Value Description
unknown Used if an event is received from a new source but the logging system has not been updated.
asn Allow or block based on autonomous system number.
country Allow or block based on country.
ip Allow or block based on IP address.
ipRange Allow or block based on range of IP addresses.
securityLevel Allow or block based on requester's security level.
zoneLockdown Restrict all access to a specific zone.
waf Allow or block based on the WAF product settings. This is the WAF/managed rules system that is being phased out.
firewallRules Allow or block based on a zone's firewall rules configuration (deprecated).
uaBlock Allow or block based on the Cloudflare User Agent Blocking product settings.
rateLimit Allow or block based on a rate limiting rule, whether set by you or by Cloudflare.
bic Allow or block based on the Browser Integrity Check product settings.
hot Allow or block based on the Hotlink Protection product settings.
l7ddos Allow or block based on the L7 DDoS product settings.
validation Allow or block based on a request that is invalid (cannot be customized.)
botFight Allow or block based on the Bot Fight Mode (classic) product settings.
botManagement Allow or block based on the Bot Management product settings.
dlp Allow or block based on the Data Loss Prevention product settings.
firewallManaged Allow or block based on WAF Managed Rules' settings.
firewallCustom Allow or block based on a rule configured in WAF custom rules.

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