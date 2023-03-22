Security fields
The Security fields contain rules to block requests that contain specific types of content.
SecurityActions
|Value
|Action
|Description
unknown
|Unknown
|Take no other action.
allow
|Allow
|Bypass all subsequent rules.
block
|Drop
|Block with an HTTP 403 response.
challenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue an interactive challenge.
jschallenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue a JS challenge.
log
|Log
|Take no action other than logging the event.
connectionClose
|Close
|Close connection.
challengeSolved
|Allow
|Allow once interactive challenge solved.
challengeFailed
|Drop
|Block following invalid interactive challenge solve attempt.
challengeBypassed
|Allow
|Interactive challenge is not issued again because the visitor had previously passed an interactive challenge and a valid
cf_clearance cookie is present.
jschallengeSolved
|Allow
|Allow once JS challenge solved.
jschallengeFailed
|Drop
|Drop if JS challenge failed.
jschallengeBypassed
|Allow
|JS challenge not issued because the visitor had previously passed a JS or interactive challenge.
bypass
|Allow
|Bypass all subsequent firewall rules.
managedChallenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue managed challenge.
managedChallengeNonInteractiveSolved
|Allow
|Allow once the managed challenge is solved via non-interactive interstitial page.
managedChallengeInteractiveSolved
|Allow
|Allow once the managed challenged is solved via interactive interstitial page.
managedChallengeBypassed
|Allow
|Challenge was not presented because visitor had clearance from previous challenge.
SecuritySources
|Value
|Description
unknown
|Used if an event is received from a new source but the logging system has not been updated.
asn
|Allow or block based on autonomous system number.
country
|Allow or block based on country.
ip
|Allow or block based on IP address.
ipRange
|Allow or block based on range of IP addresses.
securityLevel
|Allow or block based on requester’s security level.
zoneLockdown
|Restrict all access to a specific zone.
waf
|Allow or block based on the WAF product settings. This is the WAF/managed rules system that is being phased out.
firewallRules
|Allow or block based on a zone’s firewall rules configuration.
uaBlock
|Allow or block based on the Cloudflare User Agent Blocking product settings.
rateLimit
|Allow or block based on a rate limiting rule, whether set by you or by Cloudflare.
bic
|Allow or block based on the Browser Integrity Check product settings.
hot
|Allow or block based on the Hotlink Protection product settings.
l7ddos
|Allow or block based on the L7 DDoS product settings.
validation
|Allow or block based on a request that is invalid (cannot be customized.)
botFight
|Allow or block based on the Bot Fight Mode (classic) product settings.
botManagement
|Allow or block based on the Bot Management product settings.
dlp
|Allow or block based on the Data Loss Prevention product settings.
firewallManaged
|Allow or block based on the Firewall Managed Rules product settings.
firewallCustom
|Allow or block based on a rule configured in the Firewall Custom Rulesets.