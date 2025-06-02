Custom Fields now support logging both raw and transformed values for request and response headers in the HTTP requests dataset.

These fields are configured per zone and apply to all Logpush jobs in that zone that include request headers, response headers. Each header can be logged in only one format—either raw or transformed—not both.

By default:

Request headers are logged as raw values

Response headers are logged as transformed values

These defaults can be overidden to suit your logging needs.

Note Transformed and raw values for request and response headers are available only via the API and cannot be set through the UI.

For more information refer to Custom fields documentation

We’ve streamlined the Logpush setup process by integrating R2 bucket creation directly into the Logpush workflow!

Now, you no longer need to navigate multiple pages to manually create an R2 bucket or copy credentials. With this update, you can seamlessly configure a Logpush job to R2 in just one click, reducing friction and making setup faster and easier.

This enhancement makes it easier for customers to adopt Logpush and R2.

For more details refer to our Logs documentation.

Cloudflare has introduced new fields two Gateway-related datasets in Cloudflare Logs: