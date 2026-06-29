Firewall events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
firewall_events.
Type:
int
The score indicating the likelihood of a prompt injection attack in the request, as determined by AI Security.
Type:
array[string]
List of PII categories detected in the request by AI Security.
Type:
int
The number of tokens in the request, as counted by AI Security.
Type:
array[string]
List of unsafe topic categories detected in the request by AI Security.
Type:
string
The code of the first-class action the Cloudflare Firewall took on this request.
Possible actions are unknown | allow | block | challenge | jschallenge | log | connectionclose | challengesolved | challengebypassed | jschallengesolved | jschallengebypassed | bypass | managedchallenge | managedchallengenoninteractivesolved | managedchallengeinteractivesolved | managedchallengebypassed.
Type:
int
The ASN of the visitor.
Type:
string
The ASN of the visitor as a string.
Type:
string
Country from which the request originated.
Type:
string
The IP address of the visitor (IPv4 or IPv6).
Type:
string
The classification of the visitor's IP address, possible values are: unknown | badHost | searchEngine | allowlist | monitoringService | noRecord | scan | tor.
Type:
string
The referer host.
Type:
string
The referer path requested by the visitor.
Type:
string
The referer query string requested by the visitor.
Type:
string
The referer URL scheme requested by the visitor.
Type:
string
The HTTP hostname requested by the visitor.
Type:
string
The HTTP method used by the visitor.
Type:
string
The path requested by the visitor.
Type:
string
The version of HTTP protocol requested by the visitor.
Type:
string
The query string requested by the visitor.
Type:
string
The URL scheme requested by the visitor.
Type:
string
The user-agent string of the visitor.
Type:
array[string]
List of content scan results.
Type:
array[int]
List of content object sizes.
Type:
array[string]
List of content types.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the event occurred at the edge. To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.
Type:
string
The description of the rule triggered by this request.
Type:
string
The airport code of the Cloudflare data center that served this request.
Type:
int
HTTP response status code returned to the browser.
Type:
int
The score indicating the likelihood of a prompt injection attack in the request, as determined by Firewall for AI. Deprecated: Use AISecurityInjectionScore instead.
Type:
array[string]
List of PII categories detected in the request by Firewall for AI. Deprecated: Use AISecurityPIICategories instead.
Type:
int
The number of tokens in the request, as counted by Firewall for AI. Deprecated: Use AISecurityTokenCount instead.
Type:
array[string]
List of unsafe topic categories detected in the request by Firewall for AI. Deprecated: Use AISecurityUnsafeTopicCategories instead.
Type:
string
A unique identifier generated by the Fraud Detection system for each user, generated during any action determined by the fraud event type.
Type:
string
The kind of event, currently only possible values are: firewall.
Type:
string
Result of the check for leaked credentials.
Possible results are: password_leaked | username_and_password_leaked | username_password_similar | username_leaked | clean.
Type:
int
Rules match index in the chain. The last matching rule will have MatchIndex 0. If another rule matched before the last one, it will have MatchIndex 1. The same applies to any other matching rules, which will have a MatchIndex value of 2, 3, and so on.
Type:
object
Additional product-specific information. Metadata is organized in key:value pairs. Key and Value formats can vary by Cloudflare security product and can change over time.
Type:
int
HTTP origin response status code returned to the browser.
Type:
string
The RayID of the request that issued the challenge/jschallenge.
Type:
string
The RayID of the request.
Type:
string
The user-defined identifier for the rule triggered by this request. Use refs to label your rules individually alongside the Cloudflare-provided RuleID. You can set refs via the Rulesets API for some security products.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare security product-specific RuleID triggered by this request.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare security product triggered by this request.
Possible sources are unknown | asn | country | ip | iprange | securitylevel | zonelockdown | waf | firewallrules | uablock | ratelimit | bic | hot | l7ddos | validation | botfight | apishield | botmanagement | dlp | firewallmanaged | firewallcustom | apishieldschemavalidation | apishieldtokenvalidation | apishieldsequencemitigation.
Type:
string
The human-readable name of the zone (for example, 'cloudflare.com').