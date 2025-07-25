The descriptions below detail the fields available for dlp_forensic_copies .

AccountID

Type: string

Cloudflare account ID.

Type: int or string

The date and time the corresponding HTTP request was made.

ForensicCopyID

Type: string

The unique ID for this particular forensic copy.

GatewayRequestID

Type: string

Cloudflare request ID, as found in Gateway logs.

Headers

Type: object

String key-value pairs for a selection of HTTP headers on the associated request/response.

Payload

Type: string

Captured request/response data, base64-encoded.

Phase

Type: string

Phase of the HTTP request this forensic copy was captured from (i.e. "request" or "response").

TriggeredRuleID

Type: string

The ID of the Gateway firewall rule that triggered this forensic copy.