DLP Forensic Copies
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
dlp_forensic_copies.
Type:
string
Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the corresponding HTTP request was made.
Type:
string
The unique ID for this particular forensic copy.
Type:
string
Cloudflare request ID, as found in Gateway logs.
Type:
object
String key-value pairs for a selection of HTTP headers on the associated request/response.
Type:
string
Captured request/response data, base64-encoded.
Type:
string
Phase of the HTTP request this forensic copy was captured from (i.e. "request" or "response").
Type:
string
The ID of the Gateway firewall rule that triggered this forensic copy.
