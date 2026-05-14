Magic Network Monitoring Flow Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
mnm_flow_logs.
Type:
string
AWS VPC Flow Logs JSON data. Only set if the flow protocol is AWS_VPC.
Type:
int
The number of bits transmitted.
Type:
int
The autonomous system number of the destination.
Type:
string
The destination IP address.
Type:
int
The destination port number.
Type:
string
If the flow is routed through a WARP device, the device ID.
Type:
int
The number of egress bits transmitted.
Type:
int
The number of egress packets transmitted.
Type:
int
The ethertype of the packet (2048 for IPv4, 34525 for IPv6, etc.).
Type:
string
The flow protocol (e.g., 'AWS_VPC', 'IPFIX', 'SFLOW_5', 'NETFLOW_V9', etc.).
Type:
int or string
The timestamp of the flow.
Type:
int
The number of flows.
Type:
string
The packet ID.
Type:
int
The number of packets transmitted.
Type:
int
The protocol number (e.g., 6 for TCP, 17 for UDP).
Type:
string
Comma-separated list of rule IDs associated with the flow if any.
Type:
int
The sample rate of the flow set by the sampler (1, 100, 1000, 1024, 2000 are common).
Type:
string
The type of sample rate (e.g. 'flow', 'default', 'propagated').
Type:
string
The sampler IP address.
Type:
int
The autonomous system number of the source.
Type:
string
The source IP address.
Type:
int
The source port number.
Type:
int
The TCP flags.
Type:
int or string
The date and time of the event.