Magic Network Monitoring Flow Logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for mnm_flow_logs .

AWSVPCFlowJSON

Type: string

AWS VPC Flow Logs JSON data. Only set if the flow protocol is AWS_VPC.

Bits

Type: int

The number of bits transmitted.

DestinationAS

Type: int

The autonomous system number of the destination.

DestinationAddress

Type: string

The destination IP address.

DestinationPort

Type: int

The destination port number.

DeviceID

Type: string

If the flow is routed through a WARP device, the device ID.

EgressBits

Type: int

The number of egress bits transmitted.

EgressPackets

Type: int

The number of egress packets transmitted.

Ethertype

Type: int

The ethertype of the packet (2048 for IPv4, 34525 for IPv6, etc.).

FlowProtocol

Type: string

The flow protocol (e.g., 'AWS_VPC', 'IPFIX', 'SFLOW_5', 'NETFLOW_V9', etc.).

Type: int or string

The timestamp of the flow.

NumFlows

Type: int

The number of flows.

PacketID

Type: string

The packet ID.

Packets

Type: int

The number of packets transmitted.

Protocol

Type: int

The protocol number (e.g., 6 for TCP, 17 for UDP).

RuleIDs

Type: string

Comma-separated list of rule IDs associated with the flow if any.

SampleRate

Type: int

The sample rate of the flow set by the sampler (1, 100, 1000, 1024, 2000 are common).

SampleRateType

Type: string

The type of sample rate (e.g. 'flow', 'default', 'propagated').

SamplerAddress

Type: string

The sampler IP address.

SourceAS

Type: int

The autonomous system number of the source.

SourceAddress

Type: string

The source IP address.

SourcePort

Type: int

The source port number.

TcpFlags

Type: int

The TCP flags.

Type: int or string

The date and time of the event.