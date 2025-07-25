The descriptions below detail the fields available for network_analytics_logs .

AttackCampaignID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the attack campaign that this packet was a part of, if any.

AttackID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the mitigation that matched the packet, if any.

AttackVector

Type: string

Descriptive name of the type of attack that this packet was a part of, if any. Only for packets matching rules contained within the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset.

ColoCity

Type: string

The city where the Cloudflare data center that received the packet is located.

ColoCode

Type: string

The Cloudflare data center that received the packet (nearest IATA airport code).

ColoCountry

Type: string

The country where the Cloudflare data center that received the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2).

ColoGeoHash

Type: string

The latitude and longitude where the Cloudflare data center that received the packet is located (Geohash encoding).

ColoName

Type: string

The unique site identifier of the Cloudflare data center that received the packet (for example, 'ams01', 'sjc01', 'lhr01').

Type: int or string

The date and time the event occurred at the edge.

DestinationASN

Type: int

The ASN associated with the destination IP of the packet.

DestinationASNName

Type: string

The name of the ASN associated with the destination IP of the packet.

DestinationCountry

Type: string

The country where the destination IP of the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2).

DestinationGeoHash

Type: string

The latitude and longitude where the destination IP of the packet is located (Geohash encoding).

DestinationPort

Type: int

Value of the Destination Port header field in the TCP or UDP packet.

Direction

Type: string

The direction in relation to customer network.

Possible values are ingress | egress.

GREChecksum

Type: int

Value of the Checksum header field in the GRE packet.

GREEtherType

Type: int

Value of the EtherType header field in the GRE packet.

GREHeaderLength

Type: int

Length of the GRE packet header, in bytes.

GREKey

Type: int

Value of the Key header field in the GRE packet.

GRESequenceNumber

Type: int

Value of the Sequence Number header field in the GRE packet.

GREVersion

Type: int

Value of the Version header field in the GRE packet.

ICMPChecksum

Type: int

Value of the Checksum header field in the ICMP packet.

ICMPCode

Type: int

Value of the Code header field in the ICMP packet.

ICMPType

Type: int

Value of the Type header field in the ICMP packet.

IPDestinationAddress

Type: string

Value of the Destination Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet.

IPDestinationSubnet

Type: string

Computed subnet of the Destination Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet (/24 for IPv4; /64 for IPv6).

IPFragmentOffset

Type: int

Value of the Fragment Offset header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet.

IPHeaderLength

Type: int

Length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet header, in bytes.

IPMoreFragments

Type: int

Value of the More Fragments header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet.

IPProtocol

Type: int

Value of the Protocol header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet.

IPProtocolName

Type: string

Name of the protocol specified by the Protocol header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet.

IPSourceAddress

Type: string

Value of the Source Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet.

IPSourceSubnet

Type: string

Computed subnet of the Source Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet (/24 for IPv4; /64 for IPv6).

IPTTL

Type: int

Value of the TTL header field in the IPv4 packet or the Hop Limit header field in the IPv6 packet.

IPTTLBuckets

Type: int

Value of the TTL header field in the IPv4 packet or the Hop Limit header field in the IPv6 packet, with the last digit truncated.

IPTotalLength

Type: int

Total length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet, in bytes.

IPTotalLengthBuckets

Type: int

Total length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet, in bytes, with the last two digits truncated.

IPv4Checksum

Type: int

Value of the Checksum header field in the IPv4 packet.

IPv4DSCP

Type: int

Value of the Differentiated Services Code Point header field in the IPv4 packet.

IPv4DontFragment

Type: int

Value of the Don't Fragment header field in the IPv4 packet.

IPv4ECN

Type: int

Value of the Explicit Congestion Notification header field in the IPv4 packet.

IPv4Identification

Type: int

Value of the Identification header field in the IPv4 packet.

IPv4Options

Type: string

List of Options numbers included in the IPv4 packet header.

IPv6DSCP

Type: int

Value of the Differentiated Services Code Point header field in the IPv6 packet.

IPv6ECN

Type: int

Value of the Explicit Congestion Notification header field in the IPv6 packet.

IPv6ExtensionHeaders

Type: string

List of Extension Header numbers included in the IPv6 packet header.

IPv6FlowLabel

Type: int

Value of the Flow Label header field in the IPv6 packet.

IPv6Identification

Type: int

Value of the Identification extension header field in the IPv6 packet.

MitigationReason

Type: string

Reason for applying a mitigation to the packet, if any.

Possible values are BLOCKED | RATE_LIMITED |UNEXPECTED | CHALLENGE_NEEDED | CHALLENGE_PASSED | NOT_FOUND | OUT_OF_SEQUENCE | ALREADY_CLOSED.

MitigationScope

Type: string

Whether the packet matched a local or global mitigation, if any.

Possible values are local | global.

MitigationSystem

Type: string

Which Cloudflare system sampled the packet.

Possible values are dosd | flowtrackd | magic-firewall.

Outcome

Type: string

The action that Cloudflare systems took on the packet.

Possible values are pass | drop.

ProtocolState

Type: string

State of the packet in the context of the protocol, if any.

Possible values are OPEN | NEW | CLOSING | CLOSED.

RuleID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the rule contained within the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset that this packet matched, if any.

RuleName

Type: string

Human-readable name of the rule contained within the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset that this packet matched, if any.

RulesetID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset containing the rule that this packet matched, if any.

Possible values are 3b64149bfa6e4220bbbc2bd6db589552.

RulesetOverrideID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the rule within the accounts root ddos_l4 phase ruleset which resulted in an override of the default sensitivity or action being applied/evaluated, if any.

SampleInterval

Type: int

The sample interval is the inverse of the sample rate. For example, a sample interval of 1000 means that this packet was randomly sampled from 1 in 1000 packets. Sample rates are dynamic and based on the volume of traffic.

SourceASN

Type: int

The ASN associated with the source IP of the packet.

SourceASNName

Type: string

The name of the ASN associated with the source IP of the packet.

SourceCountry

Type: string

The country where the source IP of the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2).

SourceGeoHash

Type: string

The latitude and longitude where the source IP of the packet is located (Geohash encoding).

SourcePort

Type: int

Value of the Source Port header field in the TCP or UDP packet.

TCPAcknowledgementNumber

Type: int

Value of the Acknowledgement Number header field in the TCP packet.

TCPChecksum

Type: int

Value of the Checksum header field in the TCP packet.

TCPDataOffset

Type: int

Value of the Data Offset header field in the TCP packet.

TCPFlags

Type: int

Value of the Flags header field in the TCP packet.

TCPFlagsString

Type: string

Human-readable string representation of the Flags header field in the TCP packet.

TCPMSS

Type: int

Value of the MSS option header field in the TCP packet.

TCPOptions

Type: string

List of Options numbers included in the TCP packet header.

TCPSACKBlocks

Type: string

List of the SACK Blocks option header in the TCP packet.

TCPSACKPermitted

Type: int

Value of the SACK Permitted option header in the TCP packet.

TCPSequenceNumber

Type: int

Value of the Sequence Number header field in the TCP packet.

Type: int

Value of the Timestamp Echo Reply option header in the TCP packet.

Type: int

Value of the Timestamp option header in the TCP packet.

TCPUrgentPointer

Type: int

Value of the Urgent Pointer header field in the TCP packet.

TCPWindowScale

Type: int

Value of the Window Scale option header in the TCP packet.

TCPWindowSize

Type: int

Value of the Window Size header field in the TCP packet.

UDPChecksum

Type: int

Value of the Checksum header field in the UDP packet.

UDPPayloadLength

Type: int

Value of the Payload Length header field in the UDP packet.

Verdict

Type: string

The action that Cloudflare systems think should be taken on the packet.

Possible values are pass | drop.