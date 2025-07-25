Browser Isolation User Actions
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
biso_user_actions.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
string
The decision applied ('allow' or 'block').
Type:
string
The domain name in the URL.
Type:
int or string
The date and time.
Type:
string
The user action type ('copy', 'paste', 'download', etc.).
Type:
string
The URL of the webpage where a user action was performed.
Type:
string
The user ID.
