Browser Isolation User Actions

The descriptions below detail the fields available for biso_user_actions .

AccountID

Type: string

The Cloudflare account ID.

Decision

Type: string

The decision applied ('allow' or 'block').

DomainName

Type: string

The domain name in the URL.

Type: int or string

The date and time.

Type

Type: string

The user action type ('copy', 'paste', 'download', etc.).

URL

Type: string

The URL of the webpage where a user action was performed.

UserID

Type: string

The user ID.