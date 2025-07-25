Device posture results
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
device_posture_results.
Type:
string
The Zero Trust client version at the time of upload.
Type:
string
The device ID that performed the posture upload.
Type:
string
The manufacturer of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.
Type:
string
The model of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.
Type:
string
The name of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.
Type:
string
The serial number of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.
Type:
string
The Zero Trust client operating system type.
Type:
string
The email used to register the device with the Zero Trust client.
Type:
string
The operating system version at the time of upload.
Type:
string
The posture check ID associated with this device posture result.
Type:
string
The name of the posture check associated with this device posture result.
Type:
string
The type of the Zero Trust client check or service provider check.
Type:
bool
Whether this posture upload passes the associated posture check, given the requirements posture check at the time of the timestamp.
Type:
object
JSON object of what the posture check expects from the Zero Trust client.
Type:
object
JSON object of what the Zero Trust client actually uploads.
Type:
string
The UUID of the device registration associated with this posture result.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the corresponding device posture upload was performed (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z'). To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.
Type:
string
The uid of the user who registered the device.
