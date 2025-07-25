The descriptions below detail the fields available for device_posture_results .

ClientVersion

Type: string

The Zero Trust client version at the time of upload.

DeviceID

Type: string

The device ID that performed the posture upload.

DeviceManufacturer

Type: string

The manufacturer of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.

DeviceModel

Type: string

The model of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.

DeviceName

Type: string

The name of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.

DeviceSerialNumber

Type: string

The serial number of the device that the Zero Trust client is running on.

DeviceType

Type: string

The Zero Trust client operating system type.

Email

Type: string

The email used to register the device with the Zero Trust client.

OSVersion

Type: string

The operating system version at the time of upload.

PolicyID

Type: string

The posture check ID associated with this device posture result.

PostureCheckName

Type: string

The name of the posture check associated with this device posture result.

PostureCheckType

Type: string

The type of the Zero Trust client check or service provider check.

PostureEvaluatedResult

Type: bool

Whether this posture upload passes the associated posture check, given the requirements posture check at the time of the timestamp.

PostureExpectedJSON

Type: object

JSON object of what the posture check expects from the Zero Trust client.

PostureReceivedJSON

Type: object

JSON object of what the Zero Trust client actually uploads.

RegistrationID

Type: string

The UUID of the device registration associated with this posture result.

Type: int or string

The date and time the corresponding device posture upload was performed (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z'). To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.

UserUID

Type: string

The uid of the user who registered the device.