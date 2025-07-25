Page Shield events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
page_shield_events.
Type:
string
The action which was taken against the violation.
Possible values are log | allow.
Type:
string
The violated directive in the report.
Type:
string
The host where the resource was seen on.
Type:
string
The page URL the violation was seen on.
Type:
string
The ID of the policy which was violated.
Type:
string
The resource type of the violated directive. Possible values are 'script', 'connection', or 'other' for unmonitored resource types.
Type:
int or string
The timestamp of when the report was received.
Type:
string
The resource URL.
Type:
bool
Whether the resource URL contains the '/cdn-cgi/' path.
Type:
string
The domain host of the URL.
