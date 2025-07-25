The descriptions below detail the fields available for page_shield_events .

Action

Type: string

The action which was taken against the violation.

Possible values are log | allow.

CSPDirective

Type: string

The violated directive in the report.

Host

Type: string

The host where the resource was seen on.

PageURL

Type: string

The page URL the violation was seen on.

PolicyID

Type: string

The ID of the policy which was violated.

ResourceType

Type: string

The resource type of the violated directive. Possible values are 'script', 'connection', or 'other' for unmonitored resource types.

Type: int or string

The timestamp of when the report was received.

URL

Type: string

The resource URL.

URLContainsCDNCGIPath (deprecated)

Type: bool

Whether the resource URL contains the '/cdn-cgi/' path.

URLHost

Type: string

The domain host of the URL.