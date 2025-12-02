 Skip to content
Enable SentinelOne

The HTTP Event Collector (HEC) is a reliable method to send log data to SentinelOne Singularity Data Lake. Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to SentinelOne HEC via the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Logpush page at the account or or domain (also known as zone) level.

  2. Depending on your choice, you have access to account-scoped datasets and zone-scoped datasets, respectively.

  3. Select Create a Logpush job.

  1. In Select a destination, choose SentinelOne.

  2. Enter or select the following destination information:

    • SentinelOne HEC URL
    • Auth Token - Event Collector token.
    • Source Type - For example, marketplace-cloudflare-latest.

When you are done entering the destination details, select Continue.

  1. Select the dataset to push to the storage service.

  2. In the next step, you need to configure your logpush job:

    • Enter the Job name.
    • Under If logs match, you can select the events to include and/or remove from your logs. Refer to Filters for more information. Not all datasets have this option available.
    • In Send the following fields, you can choose to either push all logs to your storage destination or selectively choose which logs you want to push.

  3. In Advanced Options, you can:

    • Choose the format of timestamp fields in your logs (RFC3339(default),Unix, or UnixNano).
    • Select a sampling rate for your logs or push a randomly-sampled percentage of logs.
    • Enable redaction for CVE-2021-44228. This option will replace every occurrence of ${ with x{.

  4. Select Submit once you are done configuring your logpush job.

Manage via API

To set up a SentinelOne Logpush job:

  1. Create a job with the appropriate endpoint URL and authentication parameters.
  2. Enable the job to begin pushing logs.

Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled, before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job. For more information refer to the Roles section.

1. Create a job

To create a job, make a POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:

  • name (optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.
  • destination_conf - A log destination consisting of an endpoint URL, source type, authorization header in the string format below.
    • SENTINELONE_ENDPOINT_URL: The SentinelOne raw HTTP Event Collector URL with port. For example: sentinelone://ingest.us1.sentinelone.net/services/collector/raw. Cloudflare expects the SentinelOne endpoint to be /services/collector/raw while configuring and setting up the Logpush job.
    • SENTINELONE_AUTH_TOKEN: The SentinelOne authorization token that is URL-encoded. For example: Bearer 0e6d94e8c-5792-4ad1-be3c-29bcaee0197d.
    • SOURCE_TYPE: The SentinelOne source type. For example: marketplace-cloudflare-latest.
Terminal window
"https://<SENTINELONE_ENDPOINT_URL>?sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SENTINELONE_AUTH_TOKEN>"

  • dataset - The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to Datasets for the full list of supported datasets.

  • output_options (optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, refer to Log Output Options. For timestamp, Cloudflare recommends using timestamps=rfc3339.

Example request using cURL:

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
Create Logpush job
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs" \
  --request POST \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "destination_conf": "sentinelone://<SENTINELONE_ENDPOINT_URL>?sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SENTINELONE_AUTH_TOKEN>",
    "output_options": {
        "field_names": [
            "ClientIP",
            "ClientRequestHost",
            "ClientRequestMethod",
            "ClientRequestURI",
            "EdgeEndTimestamp",
            "EdgeResponseBytes",
            "EdgeResponseStatus",
            "EdgeStartTimestamp",
            "RayID"
        ],
        "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "dataset": "http_requests"
  }'

Response:

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": <JOB_ID>,
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "enabled": false,
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "output_options": {
      "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
      "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "destination_conf": "sentinelone://<SENTINELONE_ENDPOINT_URL>?sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SENTINELONE_AUTH_TOKEN>",
    "last_complete": null,
    "last_error": null,
    "error_message": null
  },
  "success": true
}

2. Enable (update) a job

To enable a job, make a PUT request to the Logpush jobs endpoint. Use the job ID returned from the previous step in the URL and send {"enabled": true} in the request body.

Example request using cURL:

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
Update Logpush job
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs/$JOB_ID" \
  --request PUT \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "enabled": true
  }'

Response:

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": <JOB_ID>,
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "enabled": true,
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "output_options": {
      "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
      "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "destination_conf": "sentinelone://<SENTINELONE_ENDPOINT_URL>?sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SENTINELONE_AUTH_TOKEN>",
    "last_complete": null,
    "last_error": null,
    "error_message": null
  },
  "success": true
}

Refer to the Logpush FAQ for troubleshooting information.