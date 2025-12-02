Enable SentinelOne
The HTTP Event Collector (HEC) is a reliable method to send log data to SentinelOne Singularity Data Lake. Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to SentinelOne HEC via the Cloudflare dashboard or API.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Logpush page at the account or or domain (also known as zone) level.
For account: Go to Logpush
For domain (also known as zone): Go to Logpush
-
Depending on your choice, you have access to account-scoped datasets and zone-scoped datasets, respectively.
-
Select Create a Logpush job.
-
In Select a destination, choose SentinelOne.
-
Enter or select the following destination information:
- SentinelOne HEC URL
- Auth Token - Event Collector token.
- Source Type - For example,
marketplace-cloudflare-latest.
When you are done entering the destination details, select Continue.
-
Select the dataset to push to the storage service.
-
In the next step, you need to configure your logpush job:
- Enter the Job name.
- Under If logs match, you can select the events to include and/or remove from your logs. Refer to Filters for more information. Not all datasets have this option available.
- In Send the following fields, you can choose to either push all logs to your storage destination or selectively choose which logs you want to push.
-
In Advanced Options, you can:
- Choose the format of timestamp fields in your logs (
RFC3339(default),
Unix, or
UnixNano).
- Select a sampling rate for your logs or push a randomly-sampled percentage of logs.
- Enable redaction for
CVE-2021-44228. This option will replace every occurrence of
${with
x{.
- Choose the format of timestamp fields in your logs (
-
Select Submit once you are done configuring your logpush job.
To set up a SentinelOne Logpush job:
- Create a job with the appropriate endpoint URL and authentication parameters.
- Enable the job to begin pushing logs.
Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled, before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job. For more information refer to the Roles section.
To create a job, make a
POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:
- name (optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.
- destination_conf - A log destination consisting of an endpoint URL, source type, authorization header in the string format below.
- SENTINELONE_ENDPOINT_URL: The SentinelOne raw HTTP Event Collector URL with port. For example:
sentinelone://ingest.us1.sentinelone.net/services/collector/raw. Cloudflare expects the SentinelOne endpoint to be
/services/collector/rawwhile configuring and setting up the Logpush job.
- SENTINELONE_AUTH_TOKEN: The SentinelOne authorization token that is URL-encoded. For example:
Bearer 0e6d94e8c-5792-4ad1-be3c-29bcaee0197d.
- SOURCE_TYPE: The SentinelOne source type. For example:
marketplace-cloudflare-latest.
- SENTINELONE_ENDPOINT_URL: The SentinelOne raw HTTP Event Collector URL with port. For example:
-
dataset - The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to Datasets for the full list of supported datasets.
-
output_options (optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, refer to Log Output Options. For timestamp, Cloudflare recommends using
timestamps=rfc3339.
Example request using cURL:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
Response:
To enable a job, make a
PUT request to the Logpush jobs endpoint. Use the job ID returned from the previous step in the URL and send
{"enabled": true} in the request body.
Example request using cURL:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
Response:
Refer to the Logpush FAQ for troubleshooting information.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-