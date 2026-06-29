WebSocket Analytics
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
websocket_analytics.
Type:
int
Number of bytes received from the client.
Type:
int
Number of bytes received from the origin.
Type:
int
Number of bytes sent to the client.
Type:
int
Number of bytes sent to the origin.
Type:
int
The client's autonomous system number (ASN).
Type:
string
The client IP address.
Type:
string
The host requested by the client in the WebSocket upgrade request.
Type:
string
The path requested by the client in the WebSocket upgrade request.
Type:
string
The user agent reported by the client.
Type:
string
IATA airport code of the data center that handled the connection.
Type:
string
The reason the WebSocket connection ended.
Possible values are none | unspecifiedError | timedOut | peerReset | upstreamReset | protocolViolation | peerNoError.
Type:
string
Which side initiated the connection close.
Possible values are upstream | downstream | me | both, or the raw internal value if unrecognized.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the WebSocket connection, hex-encoded.
Type:
int
The first transport-level close code observed. For TLS connections this is the TLS alert code; for plain TCP connections (no TLS) it is always 0. The most significant bit indicates the source: 0 = proxy-initiated, 1 = eyeball-initiated.
Type:
int or string
Timestamp at which the WebSocket connection closed. To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.
Type:
int or string
Timestamp at which the WebSocket connection was established. To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.
Type:
string
The Ray ID of the WebSocket upgrade request.