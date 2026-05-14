The descriptions below detail the fields available for email_security_post_delivery_events .

AlertID

Type: string

Email Security alert ID for the original message.

CompletedAt

Type: int or string

The timestamp when the post-delivery action completed. To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.

Destination

Type: string

Target folder for MOVE operations (for example, 'RecoverableItemsPurges').

FinalDisposition

Type: string

Threat disposition of the original message.

Possible values are unset | none | malicious | suspicious | spam | spoof | bulk.

Folder

Type: string

Resolved folder name after a successful MOVE.

From

Type: string

From header address of the original message (for example, 'firstlast@cloudflare.com').

FromName

Type: string

From header display name of the original message (for example, 'First Last').

MessageID

Type: string

RFC Message-ID header of the original message.

Type: int or string

The timestamp of the original message. To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.

MicrosoftTenantID

Type: string

Microsoft 365 tenant identifier.

Operation

Type: string

Post-delivery action type.

Possible values are move | submission | quarantineRelease.

PostfixID

Type: string

Email Security postfix queue identifier for the original message.

Reasons

Type: array[string]

Detection findings that prompted the post-delivery action (for example, 'Malicious URL').

Recipient

Type: string

Email address of the targeted mailbox (for example, 'firstlast@cloudflare.com').

RequestedAt

Type: int or string

The timestamp when the post-delivery action was requested. To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.

RequestedBy

Type: string

Identity that requested the post-delivery action; expected format is an email address.

RequestedDisposition

Type: string

Requested disposition for SUBMISSION operations.

Status

Type: string

Status message returned by the post-delivery provider (for example, 'OK').

Subject

Type: string

Subject header of the original message.

Success

Type: bool

Whether the post-delivery action succeeded.

To

Type: array[string]

Recipient addresses of the original message (for example, 'firstlast@cloudflare.com').