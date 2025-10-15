The descriptions below detail the fields available for dex_application_tests .

AccountID

Type: string

The Cloudflare account ID.

ClientPlatform

Type: string

The client's operating system.

ClientVersion

Type: string

The WARP client version.

ColoCode

Type: string

The Colo code where the WARP client is connected to Cloudflare.

DeviceID

Type: string

The unique device ID.

DeviceRegistrationID

Type: string

The unique ID for the device registration.

ExecutionContext

Type: string

Whether the test traffic was run inside or outside of the tunnel. Can be inTunnel or outOfTunnel .

HTTPClientIPASN

Type: int

HTTP test client IP autonomous system number, for example 13335 . HTTP tests only.

HTTPClientIPASO

Type: string

HTTP test client IP autonomous system organization, for example Cloudflare, Inc. . HTTP tests only.

HTTPClientIPAddress

Type: string

HTTP test client IP address. HTTP tests only.

HTTPClientIPCity

Type: string

HTTP test client IP city name in English language, for example Los Angeles . HTTP tests only.

HTTPClientIPCountryISO

Type: string

HTTP test client IP country ISO code, for example US for the United States. HTTP tests only.

HTTPClientIPNetmask

Type: string

HTTP test client IP netmask. HTTP tests only.

HTTPClientIPStateISO

Type: string

HTTP test client IP state ISO code, for example CA for California. HTTP tests only.

HTTPClientIPVersion

Type: string

HTTP test client IP version. HTTP tests only.

HTTPClientIPZip

Type: string

HTTP test client IP postal code, for example 90001 . HTTP tests only.

HTTPConnectEndMs

Type: int

HTTP test result connect end, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.

HTTPConnectStartMs

Type: int

HTTP test result connect start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.

HTTPDomainLookupEndMs

Type: int

HTTP test result domain lookup end, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.

HTTPDomainLookupStartMs

Type: int

HTTP test result domain lookup start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.

HTTPErrorMessage

Type: string

HTTP test result error message. HTTP tests only.

HTTPMethod

Type: string

HTTP test method. HTTP tests only.

HTTPRequestStartMs

Type: int

HTTP test result request start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.

HTTPResponseBodyBytes

Type: int

Size of the HTTP response body. HTTP tests only.

HTTPResponseEndMs

Type: int

HTTP test result response end, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.

HTTPResponseHeaderBytes

Type: int

HTTP test result header bytes. HTTP tests only.

HTTPResponseStartMs

Type: int

HTTP test result response start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.

HTTPSecureConnectionStartMs

Type: int

HTTP test result secure connection start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.

HTTPServerIPASN

Type: int

HTTP test server IP autonomous system number, for example 13335 . HTTP tests only.

HTTPServerIPASO

Type: string

HTTP test server IP autonomous system organization, for example Cloudflare, Inc. . HTTP tests only.

HTTPServerIPAddress

Type: string

HTTP test server IP address. HTTP tests only.

HTTPServerIPCity

Type: string

HTTP test server IP city name in English language, for example Los Angeles . HTTP tests only.

HTTPServerIPCountryISO

Type: string

HTTP test server IP country ISO code, for example US for the United States. HTTP tests only.

HTTPServerIPNetmask

Type: string

HTTP test server IP netmask. HTTP tests only.

HTTPServerIPStateISO

Type: string

HTTP test server IP state ISO code, for example CA for California. HTTP tests only.

HTTPServerIPVersion

Type: string

HTTP test server IP version. HTTP tests only.

HTTPServerIPZip

Type: string

HTTP test server IP postal code, for example 90001 . HTTP tests only.

HTTPStatusCode

Type: int

HTTP test result status code. HTTP tests only.

HTTPURL

Type: string

HTTP test target URL. HTTP tests only.

TestID

Type: string

The test ID for which the result was uploaded.

TestType

Type: string

The type of test. Can be traceroute or http .

Type: int or string

Test start time.

TracerouteDestinationHostname

Type: string

Traceroute test result destination hostname. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPASN

Type: int

Traceroute test destination IP autonomous system number, for example 13335 . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPASO

Type: string

Traceroute test destination IP autonomous system organization, for example Cloudflare, Inc. . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPAddress

Type: string

Traceroute test destination IP address. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPCity

Type: string

Traceroute test destination IP city name in English language, for example Los Angeles . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPCountryISO

Type: string

Traceroute test destination IP country ISO code, for example US for the United States. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPNetmask

Type: string

Traceroute test destination IP netmask. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPStateISO

Type: string

Traceroute test destination IP state ISO code, for example CA for California. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPVersion

Type: string

Traceroute test destination IP version. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDestinationIPZip

Type: string

Traceroute test destination IP postal code, for example 90001 . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteDurationMs

Type: int

Traceroute test result duration in milliseconds. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteHops

Type: array[object]

Traceroute test result hops, for example [{"errors": ["timeout", "host unreachable"], "ip": {"address": "192.0.2.0", "asn": 13335, "aso": "Cloudflare, Inc.", "location": {"city": "Los Angeles", "countryISO": "US", "stateISO": "CA", "zip": "90001"}, "netmask": "255.255.255.0", "version": "v4"}, "name": "router1.example.com", "pathID": 1, "received": 3, "rtts": [10, 12, 11], "sent": 3, "ttl": 60}] . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteMaxTTL

Type: int

Traceroute test result maximum TTL value. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteProtocol

Type: string

Traceroute test result protocol. Can be icmp , udp , or tcp . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSize

Type: int

Traceroute test result packet size in bytes. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPASN

Type: int

Traceroute test source IP autonomous system number, for example 13335 . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPASO

Type: string

Traceroute test source IP autonomous system organization, for example Cloudflare, Inc. . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPAddress

Type: string

Traceroute test source IP address. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPCity

Type: string

Traceroute test source IP city name in English language, for example Los Angeles . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPCountryISO

Type: string

Traceroute test source IP country ISO code, for example US for the United States. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPNetmask

Type: string

Traceroute test source IP netmask. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPStateISO

Type: string

Traceroute test source IP state ISO code, for example CA for California. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPVersion

Type: string

Traceroute test source IP version. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteSourceIPZip

Type: string

Traceroute test source IP postal code, for example 90001 . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteStatus

Type: string

Traceroute test result status. Can be destinationReached , lastHopFailed , or maxHopsExhausted . Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteTimeEnd

Type: int or string

Traceroute test result time end. Traceroute tests only.

TracerouteVersion

Type: string

The version of the WARP traceroute client. Traceroute tests only.

TunnelType

Type: string

The tunnel type the device uses to establish a connection to the edge, if any. Can be http2 , masque , or wireguard .

UserEmail

Type: string

The Access user email.

UserID

Type: string

The Access user ID.