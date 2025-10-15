DEX Application Tests
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
dex_application_tests.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
string
The client's operating system.
Type:
string
The WARP client version.
Type:
string
The Colo code where the WARP client is connected to Cloudflare.
Type:
string
The unique device ID.
Type:
string
The unique ID for the device registration.
Type:
string
Whether the test traffic was run inside or outside of the tunnel. Can be
inTunnel or
outOfTunnel.
Type:
int
HTTP test client IP autonomous system number, for example
13335. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test client IP autonomous system organization, for example
Cloudflare, Inc.. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test client IP address. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test client IP city name in English language, for example
Los Angeles. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test client IP country ISO code, for example
US for the United States. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test client IP netmask. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test client IP state ISO code, for example
CA for California. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test client IP version. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test client IP postal code, for example
90001. HTTP tests only.
Type:
int
HTTP test result connect end, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.
Type:
int
HTTP test result connect start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.
Type:
int
HTTP test result domain lookup end, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.
Type:
int
HTTP test result domain lookup start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.
Type:
string
HTTP test result error message. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test method. HTTP tests only.
Type:
int
HTTP test result request start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.
Type:
int
Size of the HTTP response body. HTTP tests only.
Type:
int
HTTP test result response end, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.
Type:
int
HTTP test result header bytes. HTTP tests only.
Type:
int
HTTP test result response start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.
Type:
int
HTTP test result secure connection start, in milliseconds since test start. HTTP tests only. Refer to Resource timing ↗ for more details.
Type:
int
HTTP test server IP autonomous system number, for example
13335. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test server IP autonomous system organization, for example
Cloudflare, Inc.. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test server IP address. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test server IP city name in English language, for example
Los Angeles. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test server IP country ISO code, for example
US for the United States. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test server IP netmask. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test server IP state ISO code, for example
CA for California. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test server IP version. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test server IP postal code, for example
90001. HTTP tests only.
Type:
int
HTTP test result status code. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
HTTP test target URL. HTTP tests only.
Type:
string
The test ID for which the result was uploaded.
Type:
string
The type of test. Can be
traceroute or
http.
Type:
int or string
Test start time.
Type:
string
Traceroute test result destination hostname. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
int
Traceroute test destination IP autonomous system number, for example
13335. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test destination IP autonomous system organization, for example
Cloudflare, Inc.. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test destination IP address. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test destination IP city name in English language, for example
Los Angeles. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test destination IP country ISO code, for example
US for the United States. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test destination IP netmask. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test destination IP state ISO code, for example
CA for California. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test destination IP version. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test destination IP postal code, for example
90001. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
int
Traceroute test result duration in milliseconds. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
array[object]
Traceroute test result hops, for example
[{"errors": ["timeout", "host unreachable"], "ip": {"address": "192.0.2.0", "asn": 13335, "aso": "Cloudflare, Inc.", "location": {"city": "Los Angeles", "countryISO": "US", "stateISO": "CA", "zip": "90001"}, "netmask": "255.255.255.0", "version": "v4"}, "name": "router1.example.com", "pathID": 1, "received": 3, "rtts": [10, 12, 11], "sent": 3, "ttl": 60}]. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
int
Traceroute test result maximum TTL value. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test result protocol. Can be
icmp,
udp, or
tcp. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
int
Traceroute test result packet size in bytes. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
int
Traceroute test source IP autonomous system number, for example
13335. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test source IP autonomous system organization, for example
Cloudflare, Inc.. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test source IP address. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test source IP city name in English language, for example
Los Angeles. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test source IP country ISO code, for example
US for the United States. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test source IP netmask. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test source IP state ISO code, for example
CA for California. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test source IP version. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test source IP postal code, for example
90001. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
Traceroute test result status. Can be
destinationReached,
lastHopFailed, or
maxHopsExhausted. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
int or string
Traceroute test result time end. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
The version of the WARP traceroute client. Traceroute tests only.
Type:
string
The tunnel type the device uses to establish a connection to the edge, if any. Can be
http2,
masque, or
wireguard.
Type:
string
The Access user email.
Type:
string
The Access user ID.
