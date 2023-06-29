Logpush datasets supported
The table below lists the Logpush datasets that support zones or accounts with Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) enabled. The column Respects CMB indicates whether enabling CMB impacts the dataset (yes/no). The last two columns inform you if CMB is available with US and EU.
Be aware that if you enable CMB for a dataset that does not support your region, no data will be pushed to your destination.
|Dataset name
|Level
|Respects CMB
|Available with US CMB region
|Available with EU CMB region
|HTTP requests
|Zone
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Firewall events
|Zone
|✅
|✅
|✅
|DNS logs
|Zone
|✅
|✅
|✘
|NEL reports
|Zone
|✘
|✅
|✘
|Spectrum events
|Zone
|✅
|✅
|✘
|Access Requests
|Account
|✅
|✅
|✘
|Audit Logs
|Account
|✘
|✅
|✘
|CASB Findings
|Account
|✘
|✅
|✘
|Device Posture Results
|Account
|✘
|✅
|✘
|DNS Firewall logs
|Account
|✅
|✅
|✘
|Gateway DNS
|Account
|✘
|✅
|✘
|Gateway HTTP
|Account
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Gateway Network
|Account
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Magic IDS Detections
|Account
|✅
|✅
|✘
|Network Analytics Logs
|Account
|✅
|✅
|✘
|Workers Trace Events
|Account
|✅
|✅
|✘
|Zero Trust Sessions
|Account
|✅
|✅
|✘