Gateway HTTP
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
gateway_http.
Type:
string
Cloudflare account tag.
Type:
string
Action performed by gateway on the HTTP request.
Type:
array[int]
IDs of the applications that matched the HTTP request parameters.
Type:
array[string]
Names of the applications that matched the HTTP request parameters.
Type:
string
Hash of the file blocked in the response, if any.
Type:
string
File name blocked in the request, if any.
Type:
string
Reason file was blocked in the response, if any.
Type:
int
File size(bytes) blocked in the response, if any.
Type:
string
File type blocked in the response eg. exe, bin, if any.
Type:
array[int]
IDs of the categories that matched the HTTP request parameters.
Type:
array[string]
Names of the categories that matched the HTTP request parameters.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the corresponding HTTP request was made.
Type:
string
Destination ip of the request.
Type:
string
Continent code of the destination IP of the HTTP request (for example, 'NA').
Type:
string
Country code of the destination IP of the HTTP request (for example, 'US').
Type:
int
Destination port of the request.
Type:
string
UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from.
Type:
string
The name of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, 'Laptop MB810').
Type:
array[string]
List of matched DLP entries in the HTTP request.
Type:
array[string]
List of matched DLP profiles in the HTTP request.
Type:
array[string]
List of files downloaded in the HTTP request.
Type:
string
Email used to authenticate the client.
Type:
object
Information about files detected within the HTTP request.
Type:
string
Status of any associated forensic copies that may have been captured during the request.
Type:
string
Content of the host header in the HTTP request.
Type:
string
HTTP request method.
Type:
int
HTTP status code gateway returned to the user. Zero if nothing was returned (for example, client disconnected).
Type:
string
Version name for the HTTP request.
Type:
bool
If the requested was isolated with Cloudflare Browser Isolation or not.
Type:
string
The gateway policy UUID applied to the request, if any.
Type:
string
The name of the gateway policy applied to the request, if any.
Type:
string
The private app AUD, if any.
Type: ``
Type:
bool
If the request content was quarantined.
Type:
string
Custom URI to which the user was redirected, if any.
Type:
string
Contents of the referer header in the HTTP request.
Type:
string
The UUID of the device registration from which the HTTP request originated.
Type:
string
Cloudflare request ID. This might be empty on bypass action.
Type:
string
Network session ID.
Type:
string
Source ip of the request.
Type:
string
Continent code of the source IP of the request (for example, 'NA').
Type:
string
Country code of the source IP of the request (for example, 'US').
Type:
string
Local LAN IP of the device. Only available when connected via a GRE/IPsec tunnel on-ramp.
Type:
int
Source port of the request.
Type:
string
HTTP request URL.
Type:
string
Action taken when an untrusted origin certificate error occurs (for example, expired certificate, mismatched common name, invalid certificate chain, signed by non-public CA). One of none | block | error | passThrough.
Type:
array[string]
List of matched DLP entries in the HTTP request.
Type:
array[string]
List of matched DLP profiles in the HTTP request.
Type:
array[string]
List of files uploaded in the HTTP request.
Type:
string
Contents of the user agent header in the HTTP request.
Type:
string
User identity where the HTTP request originated from.
Type:
string
The identifier of the virtual network the device was connected to, if any.
Type:
string
The name of the virtual network the device was connected to, if any.
