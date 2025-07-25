The descriptions below detail the fields available for gateway_http .

AccountID

Type: string

Cloudflare account tag.

Action

Type: string

Action performed by gateway on the HTTP request.

ApplicationIDs

Type: array[int]

IDs of the applications that matched the HTTP request parameters.

ApplicationNames

Type: array[string]

Names of the applications that matched the HTTP request parameters.

BlockedFileHash

Type: string

Hash of the file blocked in the response, if any.

BlockedFileName

Type: string

File name blocked in the request, if any.

BlockedFileReason

Type: string

Reason file was blocked in the response, if any.

BlockedFileSize

Type: int

File size(bytes) blocked in the response, if any.

BlockedFileType

Type: string

File type blocked in the response eg. exe, bin, if any.

CategoryIDs

Type: array[int]

IDs of the categories that matched the HTTP request parameters.

CategoryNames

Type: array[string]

Names of the categories that matched the HTTP request parameters.

Type: int or string

The date and time the corresponding HTTP request was made.

DestinationIP

Type: string

Destination ip of the request.

DestinationIPContinentCode

Type: string

Continent code of the destination IP of the HTTP request (for example, 'NA').

DestinationIPCountryCode

Type: string

Country code of the destination IP of the HTTP request (for example, 'US').

DestinationPort

Type: int

Destination port of the request.

DeviceID

Type: string

UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from.

DeviceName

Type: string

The name of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, 'Laptop MB810').

DownloadMatchedDlpProfileEntries

Type: array[string]

List of matched DLP entries in the HTTP request.

DownloadMatchedDlpProfiles

Type: array[string]

List of matched DLP profiles in the HTTP request.

DownloadedFileNames

Type: array[string]

List of files downloaded in the HTTP request.

Email

Type: string

Email used to authenticate the client.

FileInfo

Type: object

Information about files detected within the HTTP request.

ForensicCopyStatus

Type: string

Status of any associated forensic copies that may have been captured during the request.

HTTPHost

Type: string

Content of the host header in the HTTP request.

HTTPMethod

Type: string

HTTP request method.

HTTPStatusCode

Type: int

HTTP status code gateway returned to the user. Zero if nothing was returned (for example, client disconnected).

HTTPVersion

Type: string

Version name for the HTTP request.

IsIsolated

Type: bool

If the requested was isolated with Cloudflare Browser Isolation or not.

PolicyID

Type: string

The gateway policy UUID applied to the request, if any.

PolicyName

Type: string

The name of the gateway policy applied to the request, if any.

PrivateAppAUD

Type: string

The private app AUD, if any.

ProxyEndpoint

Type: ``

Quarantined

Type: bool

If the request content was quarantined.

RedirectTargetURI

Type: string

Custom URI to which the user was redirected, if any.

Referer

Type: string

Contents of the referer header in the HTTP request.

RegistrationID

Type: string

The UUID of the device registration from which the HTTP request originated.

RequestID

Type: string

Cloudflare request ID. This might be empty on bypass action.

SessionID

Type: string

Network session ID.

SourceIP

Type: string

Source ip of the request.

SourceIPContinentCode

Type: string

Continent code of the source IP of the request (for example, 'NA').

SourceIPCountryCode

Type: string

Country code of the source IP of the request (for example, 'US').

SourceInternalIP

Type: string

Local LAN IP of the device. Only available when connected via a GRE/IPsec tunnel on-ramp.

SourcePort

Type: int

Source port of the request.

URL

Type: string

HTTP request URL.

UntrustedCertificateAction

Type: string

Action taken when an untrusted origin certificate error occurs (for example, expired certificate, mismatched common name, invalid certificate chain, signed by non-public CA). One of none | block | error | passThrough.

UploadMatchedDlpProfileEntries

Type: array[string]

List of matched DLP entries in the HTTP request.

UploadMatchedDlpProfiles

Type: array[string]

List of matched DLP profiles in the HTTP request.

UploadedFileNames

Type: array[string]

List of files uploaded in the HTTP request.

UserAgent

Type: string

Contents of the user agent header in the HTTP request.

UserID

Type: string

User identity where the HTTP request originated from.

VirtualNetworkID

Type: string

The identifier of the virtual network the device was connected to, if any.

VirtualNetworkName

Type: string

The name of the virtual network the device was connected to, if any.