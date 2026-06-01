Turnstile Events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
turnstile_events.
Type:
int
The visitor's autonomous system number (ASN).
Type:
string
The Turnstile widget action string configured by the customer.
Type:
int
The major version of the visitor's browser.
Type:
string
The name of the visitor's browser (for example, 'Chrome', 'Firefox').
Type:
string
IP address of the visitor.
Type:
string
The 2-letter ISO-3166 country code of the visitor.
Type:
string
The type of Turnstile event. Possible values are challenge_issued | challenge_non_interactive_solved | challenge_interactive_solved | challenge_non_interactive_siteverify_solved | challenge_interactive_siteverify_solved | challenge_clearance_siteverify_solved | challenge_siteverify_failed_double_redemption | challenge_siteverify_failed_invalid_token | challenge_siteverify_failed_other | challenge_siteverify_ratelimited.
Type:
string
The hostname where the Turnstile widget was loaded.
Type:
int
The major version of the visitor's operating system.
Type:
string
The name of the visitor's operating system (for example, 'Windows', 'macOS').
Type:
string
The Turnstile sitekey (widget identifier).
Type:
int or string
The date and time the event was logged.
Type:
string
The visitor's full user agent string.