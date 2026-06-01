The descriptions below detail the fields available for turnstile_events .

ASN

Type: int

The visitor's autonomous system number (ASN).

Action

Type: string

The Turnstile widget action string configured by the customer.

BrowserMajor

Type: int

The major version of the visitor's browser.

BrowserName

Type: string

The name of the visitor's browser (for example, 'Chrome', 'Firefox').

ClientIP

Type: string

IP address of the visitor.

CountryCode

Type: string

The 2-letter ISO-3166 country code of the visitor.

EventType

Type: string

The type of Turnstile event. Possible values are challenge_issued | challenge_non_interactive_solved | challenge_interactive_solved | challenge_non_interactive_siteverify_solved | challenge_interactive_siteverify_solved | challenge_clearance_siteverify_solved | challenge_siteverify_failed_double_redemption | challenge_siteverify_failed_invalid_token | challenge_siteverify_failed_other | challenge_siteverify_ratelimited.

Hostname

Type: string

The hostname where the Turnstile widget was loaded.

OSMajor

Type: int

The major version of the visitor's operating system.

OSName

Type: string

The name of the visitor's operating system (for example, 'Windows', 'macOS').

Sitekey

Type: string

The Turnstile sitekey (widget identifier).

Type: int or string

The date and time the event was logged.

UserAgent

Type: string

The visitor's full user agent string.