2023-02-01 - Updates to security fields in Cloudflare Logs

Cloudflare will deploy some updates to security-related fields in Cloudflare Logs. These updates will affect the following datasets:

To minimize possible impacts on our customers' existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) configurations, these updates will happen in two phases according to the following timeline:

​​ Phase 1 (starting on February 1, 2023)

For the log fields being added, they will start becoming available from February 1, 2023 onwards.

For the log fields being renamed, Cloudflare will:

Add new fields with the same data as the fields that will be removed on phase 2 (described in this document as old fields). Refer to the next sections for details.

with the same data as the fields that will be removed on phase 2 (described in this document as old fields). Refer to the next sections for details. Announce the deprecation of the old fields. These fields will be removed from logs datasets on August 1, 2023, giving you a six-month period to adapt.

For the logs fields being removed because they no longer apply, Cloudflare will announce their deprecation. These fields will also be removed from logs datasets on August 1, 2023.

In addition to these Cloudflare Logs changes, Cloudflare will also add new security-related fields to the following GraphQL datasets:

httpRequestsAdaptive

httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups

firewallEventsAdaptive

firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups

firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups

​​ Phase 2 (August 1, 2023)

For the log fields being renamed, Cloudflare will remove the old fields from the Cloudflare logs datasets. From August 1, 2023 onwards, only the new fields will be available.

For the log fields being removed because they no longer apply, Cloudflare will also remove them from the Cloudflare logs datasets. From August 1, 2023 onwards, these fields will no longer be available.

The following concepts are used below in the reviewed field descriptions:

Terminating action: One of the following actions: block js_challenge managed_challenge challenge (Legacy CAPTCHA)



For more information on these actions, refer to the Actions reference in the Rules language documentation.

​​ HTTP Requests dataset changes

The following fields will be renamed in the HTTP Requests dataset according to the two-phase strategy outlined in the timeline:

New field name

(starting Feb 1, 2023) Type Description Old field name

(removed on Aug 1, 2023) SecurityRuleID String Rule ID of the security rule that triggered a terminating action, if any. WAFRuleID SecurityRuleDescription String Rule description of the security rule that triggered a terminating action, if any. WAFRuleMessage SecurityAction String Rule action of the security rule that triggered a terminating action, if any. WAFAction SecurityRuleIDs String Array Array of security rule IDs that matched the request. FirewallMatchesRuleIDs SecurityActions String Array Array of actions that Cloudflare security products performed on this request. FirewallMatchesActions SecuritySources String Array Array of Cloudflare security products that matched the request. FirewallMatchesSources

The following fields are now deprecated and they will be removed from the HTTP Requests dataset on August 1, 2023:

Deprecated field name Notes WAFProfile Used in the previous version of WAF managed rules (now deprecated). EdgeRateLimitAction Used in the previous version of rate limiting rules (now deprecated). EdgeRateLimitID Used in the previous version of rate limiting rules (now deprecated). SecurityLevel N/A

​​ Firewall Events dataset changes

The following fields will be added to the Firewall Events dataset:

Field name Type Description Description String Rule description for this event. Ref String User-defined rule reference for this event.

​​ Changes to GraphQL datasets

Cloudflare will add the following fields to the httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups datasets:

Field name Type Description securityAction String Action of the security rule that triggered a terminating action, if any. securitySource String Source of the security rule that triggered a terminating action, if any.

Cloudflare will also add the following field to the firewallEventsAdaptive , firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups , and firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups datasets:

Field name Type Description description String Rule description for this event.

These new fields will become gradually available.

For more information on the available datasets, refer to GraphQL datasets.