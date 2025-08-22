Dedicated Egress IP for Logpush

This guide covers Aegis and Logpush configuration and testing instructions to enable log delivery with a fixed, dedicated egress IP.

Prerequisites

To use Logpush with a dedicated egress IP, you will need to have Aegis IPs. Note that the Aegis IP pool is associated with a zone, not with an account. To use Logpush with dedicated IPs, traffic must be routed to a single zone.

The general approach is to have your Logpush job proxying Logpush data through a Cloudflare zone with Aegis enabled to send data to your desired destination. This way your destination will only need to allowlist the provisioned Aegis IPs of your proxy zone.

As a prerequisite, you need to create a dedicated zone or use an existing zone. If using an existing zone, be aware that the zone's egress will be restricted to Aegis IPs. Make sure all services using that zone will not be impacted.

It is recommended to use a separate, dedicated zone as a proxy to avoid impacting production systems. If you choose to create a new zone, follow the steps to register a new domain with Cloudflare.

The following example shows how to set up logpush and Aegis to proxy an HTTPS destination, but the proxying should work for any supported Logpush destination as all destinations use the HTTP protocol underneath.

1. Provision Aegis IP Pool

Work with your Cloudflare account team to purchase Aegis IPs for your zone. (Optional but recommended) Request two IPs — one in PDX-B and one in SJC-A — to ensure coverage across regions. Confirm Pool ID once provisioned.

2. Configure a zone for Aegis

Register or use an existing zone for the Aegis pool. Associate the Pool ID with the selected zone using the API. For more details, refer to the Aegis Setup documentation.

3. Proxy zone setup

In your zone, add a DNS record (CNAME or A/AAAA) with Target as HTTP destination endpoint.

If needed, configure origin rules to specify a custom port. This is useful if your destination only accepts traffic on a non standard port, for example 12345 . You can configure logpush.yourdestinationendpoint.com (without specifying a port, as Cloudflare by default only proxies traffic on HTTP/HTTPS ports) to proxy to yourdestinationendpoint.com:12345 .

4. Configure Logpush

Create a Logpush job with the following details:

Destination: HTTP

Endpoint: Use the domain/path set up (the Cloudflare dashboard will auto-validate the destination). Use the server name specified in the Name section in the DNS record. In this case, logpush.yourdestionationendpoint.com .

Configuration: Select dataset, job name, filters, and fields. Refer to the Logpush documentation for more details.