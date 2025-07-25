The descriptions below detail the fields available for zaraz_events .

Body

Type: object

Zaraz incoming request body.

EventDetails

Type: object

Zaraz log event details.

EventType

Type: string

Zaraz log event name.

IP

Type: string

Zaraz incoming request client IP address.

RequestHeaders

Type: object

Zaraz incoming request headers.

Type: int or string

Zaraz log event timestamp.

URL

Type: string

Zaraz incoming request URL.