R2 Log Retrieval (beta)

Cloudflare’s Log Retrieval API allows you to query logs from R2 by providing a time range. This functionality is available in beta via the API documented here.

​​ Before getting started

Set up a Logpush to R2 job.

job. Create an R2 access key with at least R2 read permissions.

with at least R2 read permissions. Ensure that you have Logshare read permissions.

Alternatively, create a Cloudflare API token with the following permissions: Account scope Logs read permissions



The following headers are required for all API calls:

X-Auth-Email - the Cloudflare account email address associated with the domain

- the Cloudflare account email address associated with the domain X-Auth-Key - the Cloudflare API key

Alternatively, API tokens with Logs edit permissions can also be used for authentication:

Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>

​​ List files

List relevant R2 objects containing logs matching the provided query parameters, using the endpoint GET /accounts/{accountId}/logs/list .

​​ Query parameters

start (required) string (TimestampRFC3339) - Start time in RFC3339 format, for example start=2022-06-06T16:00:00Z . end (required) string (TimestampRFC3339) - End time in RFC3339 format, for example end=2022-06-06T16:00:00Z . bucket (required) string (Bucket) - R2 bucket name, for example bucket=cloudflare-logs . prefix string (Prefix) - R2 bucket prefix logs are stored under, for example prefix=http_requests/example.com/{DATE} . limit number (Limit) - Maximum number of results to return, for example limit=100 .



​​ Header parameters

R2-Access-Key-Id (required) string (AccessKeyId) - For example, 29a92f1a6e6887d79f3401a41 .

R2-Secret-Access-Key (required) string (SecretAccessKey) - For example, 869b6e19534a6715ab69a07d76492d673f8134d .

​​ Retrieve Logs

Stream logs stored in R2 that match the provided query parameters, using the endpoint GET /accounts/{accountId}/logs/retrieve .

​​ Query parameters

start (required) string (TimestampRFC3339) - Start time in RFC3339 format, for example start=2022-06-06T16:00:00Z end (required) string (TimestampRFC3339) - End time in RFC3339 format, for example end=2022-06-06T16:00:00Z bucket (required) string (Bucket) - R2 bucket name, for example bucket=cloudflare-logs prefix string (Prefix) - R2 bucket prefix logs are stored under, for example prefix=http_requests/exmaple.com/{DATE}



​​ Header parameters

R2-Access-Key-Id (required) string (AccessKeyId) - For example, 29a92f1a6e6887d79f3401a41

R2-Secret-Access-Key (required) string (SecretAccessKey) - For example, 869b6e19534a6715ab69a07d76492d673f8134d

​​ Example API request

curl -s -g -X GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/logs/retrieve?start=2022-06-01T16:00:00Z&end=2022-06-01T16:05:00Z&bucket=cloudflare-logs&prefix=http_requests/exmaple.com/{DATE}' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "R2-Access-Key-Id: R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID" \ -H "R2-Secret-Access-Key: R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY" | jq .

Results can be piped to a file using > logs.json .

Additionally, if you want to receive the raw GZIP bytes without them being transparently decompressed by your client, include the header -H 'Accept-Encoding: gzip' .

HTTP status code 422 will be returned if the time range between the start and end parameters is too wide.

{ "result" : null , "success" : false , "messages" : [ ] , "errors" : [ { "code" : 1002 , "message" : "Time range returned too many results. Try reducing the time range and try again." } ]

Try querying a shorter time range if you are running into this limit.

What is the time delay between when an event happens and when I can query for it?

Logpush delivers logs in batches as soon as possible, generally in less than one minute. After this, logs can be accessed using the retrieval API.

Does R2 have retention controls?

R2 does not currently have retention controls in place. You can query back as far as when you created the Logpush job.

Which datasets is the retrieval API compatible with?

The retrieval API is compatible with all the datasets we support. The full list is available on the Log fields section.