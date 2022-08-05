Cloudflare Docs
Logs
R2 Log Retrieval (beta)

Cloudflare’s Log Retrieval API allows you to query logs from R2 by providing a time range. This functionality is available in beta via the API documented here.

​​ Before getting started

  • Set up a Logpush to R2 job.
  • Create an R2 access key with at least R2 read permissions.
  • Ensure that you have Logshare read permissions.
  • Alternatively, create a Cloudflare API token with the following permissions:
    • Account scope
    • Logs read permissions

​​ Authentication

The following headers are required for all API calls:

  • X-Auth-Email - the Cloudflare account email address associated with the domain
  • X-Auth-Key - the Cloudflare API key

Alternatively, API tokens with Logs edit permissions can also be used for authentication:

  • Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>

​​ List files

List relevant R2 objects containing logs matching the provided query parameters, using the endpoint GET /accounts/{accountId}/logs/list.

​​ Query parameters

  • start (required) string (TimestampRFC3339) - Start time in RFC3339 format, for example start=2022-06-06T16:00:00Z.

  • end (required) string (TimestampRFC3339) - End time in RFC3339 format, for example end=2022-06-06T16:00:00Z.

  • bucket (required) string (Bucket) - R2 bucket name, for example bucket=cloudflare-logs.

  • prefix string (Prefix) - R2 bucket prefix logs are stored under, for example prefix=http_requests/example.com/{DATE}.

  • limit number (Limit) - Maximum number of results to return, for example limit=100.

​​ Header parameters

  • R2-Access-Key-Id (required) string (AccessKeyId) - For example, 29a92f1a6e6887d79f3401a41.

  • R2-Secret-Access-Key (required) string (SecretAccessKey) - For example, 869b6e19534a6715ab69a07d76492d673f8134d.

​​ Retrieve Logs

Stream logs stored in R2 that match the provided query parameters, using the endpoint GET /accounts/{accountId}/logs/retrieve.

​​ Query parameters

  • start (required) string (TimestampRFC3339) - Start time in RFC3339 format, for example start=2022-06-06T16:00:00Z

  • end (required) string (TimestampRFC3339) - End time in RFC3339 format, for example end=2022-06-06T16:00:00Z

  • bucket (required) string (Bucket) - R2 bucket name, for example bucket=cloudflare-logs

  • prefix string (Prefix) - R2 bucket prefix logs are stored under, for example prefix=http_requests/exmaple.com/{DATE}

​​ Header parameters

  • R2-Access-Key-Id (required) string (AccessKeyId) - For example, 29a92f1a6e6887d79f3401a41

  • R2-Secret-Access-Key (required) string (SecretAccessKey) - For example, 869b6e19534a6715ab69a07d76492d673f8134d

​​ Example API request

curl -s -g -X GET  'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/logs/retrieve?start=2022-06-01T16:00:00Z&end=2022-06-01T16:05:00Z&bucket=cloudflare-logs&prefix=http_requests/exmaple.com/{DATE}' \
-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ 
-H "R2-Access-Key-Id: R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID" \
-H "R2-Secret-Access-Key: R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY" | jq .

Results can be piped to a file using > logs.json.

Additionally, if you want to receive the raw GZIP bytes without them being transparently decompressed by your client, include the header -H 'Accept-Encoding: gzip'.

​​ Limits

HTTP status code 422 will be returned if the time range between the start and end parameters is too wide.

{
    "result": null,
    "success": false,
    "messages": [],
    "errors": [
        {
            "code": 1002,
            "message": "Time range returned too many results. Try reducing the time range and try again."
        }
    ]

Try querying a shorter time range if you are running into this limit.

​​ FAQs

  • What is the time delay between when an event happens and when I can query for it?

Logpush delivers logs in batches as soon as possible, generally in less than one minute. After this, logs can be accessed using the retrieval API.

  • Does R2 have retention controls?

R2 does not currently have retention controls in place. You can query back as far as when you created the Logpush job.

  • Which datasets is the retrieval API compatible with?

The retrieval API is compatible with all the datasets we support. The full list is available on the Log fields section.