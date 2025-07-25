The descriptions below detail the fields available for gateway_dns .

AccountID

Type: string

Cloudflare account ID.

ApplicationID

Type: int

ID of the application the domain belongs to (for example, 1, 2). Set to 0 when no ApplicationID is matched.

ApplicationName

Type: string

Name of the application the domain belongs to (for example, 'Cloudflare Dashboard').

AuthoritativeNameServerIPs

Type: array[string]

The IPs of the authoritative nameservers that provided the answers, if any (for example ['203.0.113.1', '203.0.113.2']).

CNAMECategoryIDs

Type: array[int]

ID or IDs of category that the intermediate cname domains belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).

CNAMECategoryNames

Type: array[string]

Name or names of category that the intermediate cname domains belongs to (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).

CNAMEs

Type: array[string]

Resolved intermediate cname domains (for example, ['alias.example.com']).

CNAMEsReversed

Type: array[string]

Resolved intermediate cname domains in reverse (for example, ['com.example.alias']).

ColoCode

Type: string

The name of the data center that received the DNS query (for example, 'SJC', 'MIA', 'IAD').

ColoID

Type: int

The ID of the data center that received the DNS query (for example, 46, 72, 397).

CustomResolveDurationMs

Type: int

The time it took for the custom resolver to respond.

CustomResolverAddress

Type: string

IP and port combo used to resolve the custom dns resolver query, if any.

CustomResolverPolicyID (deprecated)

Type: string

Custom resolver policy UUID, if matched. Deprecated by ResolverPolicyID.

CustomResolverPolicyName (deprecated)

Type: string

Custom resolver policy name, if matched. Deprecated by ResolverPolicyName.

CustomResolverResponse

Type: string

Status of the custom resolver response.

Type: int or string

The date and time the corresponding DNS request was made (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z').

DeviceID

Type: string

UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, 'dad71818-0429-11ec-a0dc-000000000000').

DeviceName

Type: string

The name of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, 'Laptop MB810').

DoHSubdomain

Type: string

The destination DoH subdomain the DNS query was made to.

DoTSubdomain

Type: string

The destination DoT subdomain the DNS query was made to.

DstIP

Type: string

The destination IP address the DNS query was made to (for example, '104.16.132.2290').

DstPort

Type: int

The destination port used at the edge. The port changes based on the protocol used by the DNS query (for example, 0).

EDEErrors

Type: array[int]

List of returned Extended DNS Error Codes (for example, [2, 3]).

Email

Type: string

Email used to authenticate the client (for example, 'user@test.com').

InitialCategoryIDs

Type: array[int]

ID or IDs of category that the queried domains belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).

InitialCategoryNames

Type: array[string]

Name or names of category that the queried domains belongs to (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).

InitialResolvedIPs

Type: array[string]

The IPs used to correlate existing FQDN matching policy between Gateway DNS and Gateway proxy.

InternalDNSFallbackStrategy

Type: string

The fallback strategy applied over the internal DNS response. Empty if no fallback strategy was applied.

InternalDNSRCode

Type: int

The return code sent back by the internal DNS service.

InternalDNSViewID

Type: string

The DNS internal view identifier that was sent to the internal DNS service.

InternalDNSZoneID

Type: string

The DNS zone identifier returned by the internal DNS service.

IsResponseCached

Type: bool

Response comes from cache or not.

Location

Type: string

Name of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer (for example, 'Office NYC').

LocationID

Type: string

UUID of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer (for example, '7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-000000000000').

MatchedCategoryIDs

Type: array[int]

ID or IDs of category that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).

MatchedCategoryNames

Type: array[string]

Name or names of category that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).

MatchedIndicatorFeedIDs

Type: array[int]

ID or IDs of indicator feed(s) that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, [7,12]).

MatchedIndicatorFeedNames

Type: array[string]

Name or names of indicator feed(s) that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, ['Vendor Malware Feed', 'Vendor CoC Feed']).

Policy (deprecated)

Type: string

Name of the policy that was applied (if any) (for example, '7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-de1acad3dec5').

PolicyID

Type: string

ID of the policy/rule that was applied (if any).

PolicyName

Type: string

Name of the policy that was applied (if any).

Protocol

Type: string

The protocol used for the DNS query by the client (for example, 'udp').

QueryCategoryIDs

Type: array[int]

Union of all categories; Initial categories + Resolved IP categories + Cname intermediate categories

QueryCategoryNames

Type: array[string]

Union of all category names; Initial categories + Resolved IP categories + Cname intermediate categories

QueryID

Type: string

Globally unique identifier of the query.

QueryIndicatorFeedIDs

Type: array[int]

ID or IDs of indicator feed(s) that the domain belongs to (for example, [7,12,28]).

QueryIndicatorFeedNames

Type: array[string]

Name or names of indicator feed(s) that the domain belongs to (for example, ['Vendor Malware Feed', 'Vendor CoC Feed', 'Vendor Phishing Feed']).

QueryName

Type: string

The query name (for example, 'example.com'). Cloudflare will surface '.' for root server queries in your logs.

QueryNameReversed

Type: string

Query name in reverse (for example, 'com.example'). Cloudflare will surface '.' for root server queries in your logs.

QuerySize

Type: int

The size of the DNS request in bytes (for example, 151).

QueryType

Type: int

The type of DNS query (for example, 1, 28, 15, or 16).

QueryTypeName

Type: string

The type of DNS query (for example, 'A', 'AAAA', 'MX', or 'TXT').

RCode

Type: int

The return code sent back by the DNS resolver.

RData (deprecated)

Type: array[object]

The rdata objects (for example, [{"type":"5","data":"dns-packet-placeholder..."}]).

RedirectTargetURI

Type: string

Custom URI to which the user was redirected, if any.

RegistrationID

Type: string

The UUID of the device registration from which the HTTP request originated (for example, 'dad71818-0429-11ec-a0dc-000000000000').

RequestContextCategoryIDs

Type: array[int]

ID or IDs of the category that was sent to gateway in the EDNS request for filtering (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).

RequestContextCategoryNames

Type: array[string]

Name or names of the category that was sent to gateway in the EDNS request for filtering (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).

ResolvedIPCategoryIDs

Type: array[int]

ID or IDs of category that the ips in the response belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).

ResolvedIPCategoryNames

Type: array[string]

Name or names of category that the ips in the response belongs to (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).

ResolvedIPContinentCodes

Type: array[string]

Continent code of each resolved IP, if any (for example ['NA', 'EU']).

ResolvedIPCountryCodes

Type: array[string]

Country code of each resolved IP, if any (for example ['US', 'PT']).

ResolvedIPs

Type: array[string]

The resolved IPs in the response, if any (for example ['203.0.113.1', '203.0.113.2']).

ResolverDecision

Type: string

Result of the DNS query (for example, 'overrideForSafeSearch').

ResolverPolicyID

Type: string

Resolver policy UUID, if any matched.

ResolverPolicyName

Type: string

Resolver policy name, if any matched.

ResourceRecords

Type: array[object]

The rdata objects (for example, [{"type":"5","data":"dns-packet-placeholder..."}]).

ResourceRecordsJSON

Type: string

String that represents the JSON array with the returned resource records (for example, '[{"name": "example.com", "type": "CNAME", "class": "IN", "ttl": 3600, "rdata": "cname.example.com."}]').

SrcIP

Type: string

The source IP address making the DNS query (for example, '104.16.132.229').

SrcIPContinentCode

Type: string

Continent code of the source IP address making the DNS query (for example, 'NA').

SrcIPCountryCode

Type: string

Country code of the source IP address making the DNS query (for example, 'US').

SrcPort

Type: int

The port used by the client when they sent the DNS request (for example, 0).

TimeZone

Type: string

Time zone used to calculate the current time, if a matched rule was scheduled with it.

TimeZoneInferredMethod

Type: string

Method used to pick the time zone for the schedule (from rule/ from user ip/ from local time).

UserID

Type: string

User identity where the HTTP request originated from (for example, '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000').