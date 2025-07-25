Gateway DNS
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
gateway_dns.
Type:
string
Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
int
ID of the application the domain belongs to (for example, 1, 2). Set to 0 when no ApplicationID is matched.
Type:
string
Name of the application the domain belongs to (for example, 'Cloudflare Dashboard').
Type:
array[string]
The IPs of the authoritative nameservers that provided the answers, if any (for example ['203.0.113.1', '203.0.113.2']).
Type:
array[int]
ID or IDs of category that the intermediate cname domains belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).
Type:
array[string]
Name or names of category that the intermediate cname domains belongs to (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).
Type:
array[string]
Resolved intermediate cname domains (for example, ['alias.example.com']).
Type:
array[string]
Resolved intermediate cname domains in reverse (for example, ['com.example.alias']).
Type:
string
The name of the data center that received the DNS query (for example, 'SJC', 'MIA', 'IAD').
Type:
int
The ID of the data center that received the DNS query (for example, 46, 72, 397).
Type:
int
The time it took for the custom resolver to respond.
Type:
string
IP and port combo used to resolve the custom dns resolver query, if any.
Type:
string
Custom resolver policy UUID, if matched. Deprecated by ResolverPolicyID.
Type:
string
Custom resolver policy name, if matched. Deprecated by ResolverPolicyName.
Type:
string
Status of the custom resolver response.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the corresponding DNS request was made (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z').
Type:
string
UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, 'dad71818-0429-11ec-a0dc-000000000000').
Type:
string
The name of the device where the HTTP request originated from (for example, 'Laptop MB810').
Type:
string
The destination DoH subdomain the DNS query was made to.
Type:
string
The destination DoT subdomain the DNS query was made to.
Type:
string
The destination IP address the DNS query was made to (for example, '104.16.132.2290').
Type:
int
The destination port used at the edge. The port changes based on the protocol used by the DNS query (for example, 0).
Type:
array[int]
List of returned Extended DNS Error Codes (for example, [2, 3]).
Type:
string
Email used to authenticate the client (for example, 'user@test.com').
Type:
array[int]
ID or IDs of category that the queried domains belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).
Type:
array[string]
Name or names of category that the queried domains belongs to (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).
Type:
array[string]
The IPs used to correlate existing FQDN matching policy between Gateway DNS and Gateway proxy.
Type:
string
The fallback strategy applied over the internal DNS response. Empty if no fallback strategy was applied.
Type:
int
The return code sent back by the internal DNS service.
Type:
string
The DNS internal view identifier that was sent to the internal DNS service.
Type:
string
The DNS zone identifier returned by the internal DNS service.
Type:
bool
Response comes from cache or not.
Type:
string
Name of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer (for example, 'Office NYC').
Type:
string
UUID of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer (for example, '7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-000000000000').
Type:
array[int]
ID or IDs of category that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).
Type:
array[string]
Name or names of category that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).
Type:
array[int]
ID or IDs of indicator feed(s) that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, [7,12]).
Type:
array[string]
Name or names of indicator feed(s) that the domain was matched with the policy (for example, ['Vendor Malware Feed', 'Vendor CoC Feed']).
Type:
string
Name of the policy that was applied (if any) (for example, '7bdc7a9c-81d3-4816-8e56-de1acad3dec5').
Type:
string
ID of the policy/rule that was applied (if any).
Type:
string
Name of the policy that was applied (if any).
Type:
string
The protocol used for the DNS query by the client (for example, 'udp').
Type:
array[int]
Union of all categories; Initial categories + Resolved IP categories + Cname intermediate categories
Type:
array[string]
Union of all category names; Initial categories + Resolved IP categories + Cname intermediate categories
Type:
string
Globally unique identifier of the query.
Type:
array[int]
ID or IDs of indicator feed(s) that the domain belongs to (for example, [7,12,28]).
Type:
array[string]
Name or names of indicator feed(s) that the domain belongs to (for example, ['Vendor Malware Feed', 'Vendor CoC Feed', 'Vendor Phishing Feed']).
Type:
string
The query name (for example, 'example.com'). Cloudflare will surface '.' for root server queries in your logs.
Type:
string
Query name in reverse (for example, 'com.example'). Cloudflare will surface '.' for root server queries in your logs.
Type:
int
The size of the DNS request in bytes (for example, 151).
Type:
int
The type of DNS query (for example, 1, 28, 15, or 16).
Type:
string
The type of DNS query (for example, 'A', 'AAAA', 'MX', or 'TXT').
Type:
int
The return code sent back by the DNS resolver.
Type:
array[object]
The rdata objects (for example, [{"type":"5","data":"dns-packet-placeholder..."}]).
Type:
string
Custom URI to which the user was redirected, if any.
Type:
string
The UUID of the device registration from which the HTTP request originated (for example, 'dad71818-0429-11ec-a0dc-000000000000').
Type:
array[int]
ID or IDs of the category that was sent to gateway in the EDNS request for filtering (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).
Type:
array[string]
Name or names of the category that was sent to gateway in the EDNS request for filtering (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).
Type:
array[int]
ID or IDs of category that the ips in the response belongs to (for example, [7,12,28,122,129,163]).
Type:
array[string]
Name or names of category that the ips in the response belongs to (for example, ['Photography', 'Weather']).
Type:
array[string]
Continent code of each resolved IP, if any (for example ['NA', 'EU']).
Type:
array[string]
Country code of each resolved IP, if any (for example ['US', 'PT']).
Type:
array[string]
The resolved IPs in the response, if any (for example ['203.0.113.1', '203.0.113.2']).
Type:
string
Result of the DNS query (for example, 'overrideForSafeSearch').
Type:
string
Resolver policy UUID, if any matched.
Type:
string
Resolver policy name, if any matched.
Type:
array[object]
The rdata objects (for example, [{"type":"5","data":"dns-packet-placeholder..."}]).
Type:
string
String that represents the JSON array with the returned resource records (for example, '[{"name": "example.com", "type": "CNAME", "class": "IN", "ttl": 3600, "rdata": "cname.example.com."}]').
Type:
string
The source IP address making the DNS query (for example, '104.16.132.229').
Type:
string
Continent code of the source IP address making the DNS query (for example, 'NA').
Type:
string
Country code of the source IP address making the DNS query (for example, 'US').
Type:
int
The port used by the client when they sent the DNS request (for example, 0).
Type:
string
Time zone used to calculate the current time, if a matched rule was scheduled with it.
Type:
string
Method used to pick the time zone for the schedule (from rule/ from user ip/ from local time).
Type:
string
User identity where the HTTP request originated from (for example, '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000').
