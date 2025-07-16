debugging The process of identifying and resolving errors or issues within software applications or systems, often facilitated by analyzing log data.

deprecation Deprecation in software development involves officially labeling a feature as outdated. While a deprecated software feature remains within the software, users are warned and encouraged to adopt alternatives. Eventually, deprecated features may be removed. This approach ensures backward compatibility and gives programmers time to update their code.

event An occurrence or happening that is significant and worthy of being recorded in a log.

log A chronological record of events, actions, or transactions, typically used for tracking and troubleshooting purposes.

log file A file containing a collection of log entries, usually stored in a structured or semi-structured format.

logging The process of recording events, actions, or transactions in a log.