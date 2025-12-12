Ownership challenge FAQ
The ownership challenge is a one-time verification that proves you have read access to a destination bucket before Cloudflare pushes logs to it. This mechanism prevents you from accidentally configuring a Logpush job that pushes data to a bucket you do not control.
When you create a Logpush job to a storage destination, Cloudflare requires you to prove ownership of that destination:
- You request an ownership challenge for your
destination_conf.
- Cloudflare writes a JWT to an
ownership-challenge.txtfile in your bucket.
- You read the token from your bucket and submit it with your job creation request.
- Cloudflare validates the token and creates the job.
For step-by-step instructions, refer to Manage Logpush with cURL.
The ownership challenge primarily protects you from accidental misconfiguration. Without this verification, you could inadvertently configure a job to push to a bucket you did not intend—for example, pushing to a bucket that is actually owned by someone else.
The challenge also prevents malicious scenarios where someone could:
- Point a Logpush job at another customer's bucket
- Push bogus or malicious log data to that bucket
- Pollute or corrupt the victim's log storage
The ownership challenge is a JSON Web Token (JWT) containing claims that bind it to a specific context. The token includes:
- Object type - Whether the job is zone-scoped, account-scoped, or tenant-scoped
- Object ID - The specific zone or account identifier
- Destination configuration - The full destination configuration string
- Destination fingerprint - A hash of the bucket name and paths/prefixes
- Expiration - The token expires after 7 days
When you submit the challenge token, Cloudflare validates that all claims match your job creation request. This prevents the token from being reused for a different account, zone, or destination.
In practice, an attack using a compromised ownership challenge token is extremely unlikely. An attacker would need:
- Access to your Cloudflare account (to match the object ID in the token)
- Knowledge of the exact bucket name and paths/prefixes (to match the destination fingerprint)
- To act within 7 days (before the challenge expires)
Your bucket's IAM/access controls and Cloudflare account security are the primary security layers, not the ownership challenge token.
- Delete the challenge file after job creation - Once your Logpush job is created, you can safely delete the
ownership-challenge.txtfile from your bucket.
- Restrict bucket permissions - Grant write access only to Cloudflare's service accounts. For AWS S3, grant
PutObjectpermission to
arn:aws:iam::391854517948:user/cloudflare-logpush. For GCS, grant
Storage Object Adminto
logpush@cloudflare-data.iam.gserviceaccount.com.
- Monitor your Logpush jobs - Use the Logpush health dashboards to monitor job status and detect anomalies.
|Destination
|Ownership challenge required
|AWS S3
|Yes (or use access key/secret key)
|Google Cloud Storage
|Yes
|Azure Blob Storage
|Yes
|Sumo Logic
|Yes
|S3-compatible storage
|No
|HTTP endpoints
|No
|Datadog
|No
|Splunk
|No
|New Relic
|No
For destinations that do not require an ownership challenge, Cloudflare uses alternative authentication methods such as API keys or tokens.
