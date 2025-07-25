Account-scoped datasets
- Access requests
- Audit logs
- Browser Isolation User Actions
- CASB Findings
- Device posture results
- DLP Forensic Copies
- DNS Firewall Logs
- Email Security Alerts
- Gateway DNS
- Gateway HTTP
- Gateway Network
- Magic IDS Detections
- Network Analytics Logs
- Sinkhole HTTP Logs
- SSH Logs
- Workers Trace Events
- Zero Trust Network Session Logs
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-