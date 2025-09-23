Enable Amazon Kinesis
Logpush supports Amazon Kinesis ↗ as a destination for all datasets. Each Kinesis record that Logpush sends will contain a batch of GZIP-compressed data in newline-delimited JSON format (by default), or in the format specified in the
output_options parameter when the job was created.
- Create an IAM Role for Cloudflare Logpush to Assume with the following trust relationship:
- Ensure that the IAM role has permissions to perform the
PutRecordaction on your Kinesis stream. Replace
<AWS_REGION>,
<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>and
<STREAM_NAME>with your own values:
- Create a Logpush job, using the following format for the
destination_conffield:
- (optional) When using STS Assume Role, you can include
sts-external-idas a
destination_confparameter so it is included in your Logpush job's requests to Kinesis. Refer to Securely Using External ID for Accessing AWS Accounts Owned by Others ↗ for more information.
When configuring your Logpush job using IAM Access Keys, ensure that the IAM user has permission to perform the
PutRecord action on your Kinesis stream:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-