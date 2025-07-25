The descriptions below detail the fields available for casb_findings .

AssetDisplayName

Type: string

Asset display name (for example, 'My File Name.docx').

AssetExternalID

Type: string

Unique identifier for an asset of this type. Format will vary by policy vendor.

AssetLink

Type: string

URL to the asset. This may not be available for some policy vendors and asset types.

AssetMetadata

Type: object

Metadata associated with the asset. Structure will vary by policy vendor.

Type: int or string

Date and time the finding was first identified (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z').

FindingTypeDisplayName

Type: string

Human-readable name of the finding type (for example, 'File Publicly Accessible Read Only').

FindingTypeID

Type: string

UUID of the finding type in Cloudflare's system.

FindingTypeSeverity

Type: string

Severity of the finding type (for example, 'High').

InstanceID

Type: string

UUID of the finding in Cloudflare's system.

IntegrationDisplayName

Type: string

Human-readable name of the integration (for example, 'My Google Workspace Integration').

IntegrationID

Type: string

UUID of the integration in Cloudflare's system.

IntegrationPolicyVendor

Type: string

Human-readable vendor name of the integration's policy (for example, 'Google Workspace Standard Policy').