CASB Findings
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
casb_findings.
Type:
string
Asset display name (for example, 'My File Name.docx').
Type:
string
Unique identifier for an asset of this type. Format will vary by policy vendor.
Type:
string
URL to the asset. This may not be available for some policy vendors and asset types.
Type:
object
Metadata associated with the asset. Structure will vary by policy vendor.
Type:
int or string
Date and time the finding was first identified (for example, '2021-07-27T00:01:07Z').
Type:
string
Human-readable name of the finding type (for example, 'File Publicly Accessible Read Only').
Type:
string
UUID of the finding type in Cloudflare's system.
Type:
string
Severity of the finding type (for example, 'High').
Type:
string
UUID of the finding in Cloudflare's system.
Type:
string
Human-readable name of the integration (for example, 'My Google Workspace Integration').
Type:
string
UUID of the integration in Cloudflare's system.
Type:
string
Human-readable vendor name of the integration's policy (for example, 'Google Workspace Standard Policy').
