Audit logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
audit_logs.
Type:
bool
Whether the action was successful.
Type:
string
Type of action taken.
Type:
string
Email of the actor.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the actor in Cloudflare's system.
Type:
string
Physical network address of the actor.
Type:
string
Type of user that started the audit trail.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of an audit log.
Type:
string
Entry point or interface of the audit log.
Type:
object
Additional audit log-specific information. Metadata is organized in key:value pairs. Key and Value formats can vary by ResourceType.
Type:
object
Contains the new value for the audited item.
Type:
object
Contains the old value for the audited item.
Type:
string
The identifier of the user that was acting or was acted on behalf of. If a user did the action themselves, this value will be the same as the ActorID.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the resource within Cloudflare's system.
Type:
string
The type of resource that was changed.
Type:
int or string
When the change happened.
