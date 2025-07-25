The descriptions below detail the fields available for audit_logs .

ActionResult

Type: bool

Whether the action was successful.

ActionType

Type: string

Type of action taken.

ActorEmail

Type: string

Email of the actor.

ActorID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the actor in Cloudflare's system.

ActorIP

Type: string

Physical network address of the actor.

ActorType

Type: string

Type of user that started the audit trail.

ID

Type: string

Unique identifier of an audit log.

Interface

Type: string

Entry point or interface of the audit log.

Metadata

Type: object

Additional audit log-specific information. Metadata is organized in key:value pairs. Key and Value formats can vary by ResourceType.

NewValue

Type: object

Contains the new value for the audited item.

OldValue

Type: object

Contains the old value for the audited item.

OwnerID

Type: string

The identifier of the user that was acting or was acted on behalf of. If a user did the action themselves, this value will be the same as the ActorID.

ResourceID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the resource within Cloudflare's system.

ResourceType

Type: string

The type of resource that was changed.

When

Type: int or string

When the change happened.