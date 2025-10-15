The descriptions below detail the fields available for warp_toggle_changes .

AccountID

Type: string

The Cloudflare account ID when the toggle happened.

AccountName

Type: string

The account name when the toggle happened.

DeviceID

Type: string

Physical device ID.

DeviceRegistrationID

Type: string

Device registration ID.

Hostname

Type: string

The device hostname.

SerialNumber

Type: string

The device serial number.

Type: int or string

Time the event was ingested.

Toggled

Type: bool

Indicates whether the device was toggled or not.