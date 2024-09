Microsoft has developed a Cloudflare connector that allows their customers to integrate Cloudflare Logs with Microsoft Sentinel.

How it works

Logpush sends logs from Cloudflare to Azure Blob Storage. From there, the Cloudflare connector, a Microsoft function, ingests these logs into Azure Log Analytics Workspace, making them available for monitoring and analysis in Microsoft Sentinel.

For more details, refer to the Microsoft documentation Cloudflare connector for Microsoft Sentinel ↗.